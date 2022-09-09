Judge B. Lynn Winmill

 Submitted photo

The City Club of Idaho Falls is hosting its next forum with U.S. District Court of Idaho Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who will discuss the constitutional right of privacy after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The forum is scheduled at noon on Thursday at the Tingey Auditorium located at University Place 1776 Science Center Drive. City Club members can attend for free and gallery seating for non-members is $5. A box lunch can be purchased on the City Club’s website for $20 and $25 for members and non-members, respectively.

