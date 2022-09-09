The City Club of Idaho Falls is hosting its next forum with U.S. District Court of Idaho Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who will discuss the constitutional right of privacy after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The forum is scheduled at noon on Thursday at the Tingey Auditorium located at University Place 1776 Science Center Drive. City Club members can attend for free and gallery seating for non-members is $5. A box lunch can be purchased on the City Club’s website for $20 and $25 for members and non-members, respectively.
Winmill began serving as a district court judge of Idaho in 1995 and served as chief judge of the court from 1999 to 2019. He’s been involved in several noteworthy cases including Reclaim Idaho’s lawsuit against Gov. Brad Little that state coronavirus restrictions inhibited the group’s efforts to collect signatures for a 2020 school funding ballot initiative.
The state appealed Winmill's ruling that required Idaho officials to allow the campaign to collect signatures online or place the ballot initiative on the November ballot, but the case was never fully resolved because both the state and Reclaim Idaho determined there wasn’t enough time for a full appeal of any 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling to the Supreme Court before the deadline to finalize ballots, the Idaho Press reported.
The Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs overturns the court’s earlier rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion.
The Associated Press reported that Winmill barred Idaho from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies on Aug. 24. Winmill concluded abortions in emergency medical situations fall under a federal health care law which requires Medicare-funded hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment to patients, including a patient whose pregnancy could result in a serious impairment to their bodily functions.
The Idaho Legislature asked Winmill to reconsider his decision in court documents filed Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.