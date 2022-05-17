Reclaim Idaho cofounder Luke Mayville will be in Idaho Falls on Thursday to speak about the Quality Education Act.
Mayville will speak in a City Club of Idaho Falls forum from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Bennion Student Union on 1776 Science Center Drive. Gallery seating tickets can be purchased for $5 on City Club’s website.
The Quality Education Act is a ballot initiative that will likely appear on the November 2022 ballot which would increase funding for K-12 public schools by $323 million a year if passed.
According to Reclaim Idaho, the initiative includes no new taxes on anyone making under $250,000 a year. The initiative restores the corporate income tax rate to 8% and adds a 4.5% income tax on amounts earned over $500,000 a year for married couples or $250,000 a year for individuals.
The additional educationfunding would be directed toward better pay for teachers and support staff, increased support for programs ranging from career-technical courses to arts, music and special education.
Reclaim Idaho is a nonpartisan organization that spearheaded the Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative in 2018. The measure passed with 61% of the statewide vote and provides health care to more than 100,000 Idahoans, while also bringing back more than $400 million federal funds to Idaho that is directed to Idaho’s rural hospitals.
The group recently submitted nearly 97,000 signatures in support of the Quality Education Act to the Secretary of State and says this is more than enough signatures to ensure the initiative will appear on the November ballot.
Free parking for the City Club forum is available on the upper parking lot by the Bennion Student Union.