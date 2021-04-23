A 127-acre property across the Snake River from Idaho Falls Regional Airport was condemned Thursday to begin a security expansion of the airport through eminent domain.
The Idaho Falls City Council voted 5-1 in favor of the condemnation of the property owned by Johnson Legacy LLC, a farm development business owned by a local family. On Friday, the city filed a complaint in the 7th Judicial District to enforce the ruling.
The two actions are the first steps for the city to claim eminent domain over the property, take the land for the airport and pay the property owners a fair market value in return. In a memo introducing the item to the City Council, Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkman said the city currently valued the land at $3.4 million.
City officials said the property needed to be obtained to get in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration's requirements for the airport. The lawsuit said the city had made three previous offers to purchase the land but that Johnson Legacy had been unwilling to negotiate.
"This is an asset for the future that we have to protect," Councilman Jim Francis said during the council session.
In letters to the city and an interview with the Post Register, Johnson Legacy argued it was the city who had not acted in good faith. The family claimed city officials had undervalued the riverfront property, lowballing the previous offers by millions of dollars, and questioned their authority to forcibly take over land which is located outside city limits.
"There is merit for this land being controlled by the city, and we're not opposed to selling," said David Johnson, a local attorney and managing member of the Johnson Family LLC. "But the city's offers are not based upon the reality of the market."
Questions about the future of the Johnson Legacy property have circulated since Idaho Falls enacted a moratorium on developing land surrounding the airport in early 2019. The restriction meant all developments proposed for land on either side of the airport runway were temporarily limited while the city modified its code to meet FAA guidelines.
In most cases, the city wouldn't have an option other than negotiations. The Johnsons had chosen to remain in Bonneville County instead of being annexed into the city to avoid stricter city regulation of their land. Eminent domain claims in Idaho are generally restricted to land that's already within the city or county limits.
In the case of an airport, though, Idaho code provides an exception. Idaho Code 21-401, which gives cities, counties and highway districts the authority to acquire land needed for aviation facilities "within or without the boundaries or corporate limits of such counties, highway districts or cities."
In the two years since the moratorium, Idaho Falls has purchased at least one other property as part of the airport expansion.
Idaho Falls hired the Boise office of Valbridge Property Advisors to submit two property value evaluations for the Johnson Legacy land, one in mid-2020 and again in January. The city first offered $2.2 million to Johnson Legacy for the property in May, according to records submitted in court with the complaint Friday.
The first counteroffer, filed on behalf of the family by attorney David Winder in October, asked for $8.9 million. Winder wrote that the initial evaluation by Valbridge had only compared the farmland to large properties that weren't along the Snake River and said other riverfront locations demanded up to $150,000 per acre.
"Consequently, with the city offering only 20% of what the property is worth, Johnson Legacy declined the offer as being unrealistic," Winder wrote.
Johnson said that he hoped that 'substantive discussions' could get the matter resolved outside of a courtroom. The next step he planned for the LLC is to have their own independent assessment done on the value of the property.
"Land value is changing very dramatically in this area. I don’t want to say what the current value might be, but even the counteroffer isn’t what we believe the market value is anymore," Johnson said.
Johnson said the city has also not responded to the family's request to receive avigation easements: compensation for having flights cross within 500 feet of their land as they take off from and land at the airport.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said during the Thursday night council meeting that having the land purchase escalate into a lawsuit should not be seen as a bad outcome for the expansion.
"This is how you push the limit of understanding what the law is, what the protections are and what the expectations are," Casper said.