To meet the growing needs of an expanding city and airport, Idaho Falls is signing a firefighter contractor to cover fire services at Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
The city council unanimously voted to approve a contracting service with Pro-Tec Fire Services for airport-specific fire services during its Thursday meeting. Pro-Tec has contracted aircraft rescue firefighting services in the U.S. and Canada for over 40 years and was the first company to start contracting in this market, according to the company’s website.
Traditionally, the Idaho Falls Fire Department has provided services to the airport but city officials have recognized the recent growth of the airport has necessitated some changes to fire services.
“It’s a win-win because our fire department has a need to serve a growing population as well and this frees up firefighters who don’t have to be physically located at the airport,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.
Airport Director Rick Cloutier added that firefighters at the airport are not allowed to leave the airport under Federal Aviation Administration requirements, compared to firefighters in the city that can conduct their duties and respond to where they’re needed.
The city’s agreement with Pro-Tec states that Pro-Tec must provide at least one fire chief working a 40-hour administrative work week, three captains who share a 24-hour shift and three firefighters who share a 24-hour shift. The city will provide an aircraft rescue firefighting station, personal protective equipment, and firefighting vehicles.
The agreement is for three years and the city will pay Pro-Tec $695,000 in year one, $719,325 in year two and $748,000 in year three.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson said the agreement is good for both the fire department and the airport. Idaho Falls fire personnel will be able to respond to the increasing amount of calls the department is receiving and the airport will be able to save money and avoid hiring more staff by having Pro-Tec employees also conduct more airport-specific inspections that city fire personnel aren’t trained for.
“It really was a great collaboration that actually works for the city as a whole in reducing staffing,” Nelson said.