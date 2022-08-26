The city of Idaho Falls recently adopted its final budget and fee increases for fiscal year 2023.
The City Council approved its $333.41 million budget during its Thursday meeting. The budget will now be sent to Bonneville County for certification.
Pam Alexander, the city’s Municipal Services director, said Thursday that the budget allocates $2.9 million in prioritized budget requests for compensation increase for city employees, police and fire departments, parks and recreation, community development and municipal services.
“We want to make (a significant and important investment) in public safety, in police and fire and also in parks — which has been noted throughout this process as being top priorities for our residents,” said Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “We want to be able to attract the right public service individuals, the right public safety individuals to participate in creating the type of city that means something to each and every single one of us.”
The budget remains largely unchanged from the tentative budget that was presented on Aug. 12. City officials have noted that the budget is not to exceed $333.41 million and that total amount may not be all spent.
The total estimated property tax revenue of the city is $42.7 million, which includes the statutory 3% property tax levy increase. The property tax revenue collected from fiscal year 2022 was $41.1 million.
Idaho Falls property valuation increased to nearly $7.1 billion compared to last year’s $5.3 billion. As a result, city officials decreased the city levy rate by 21% to help alleviate the increases property owners will see, changing from .0076 to .0060.
Councilman John Radford referenced his property and said his taxes would’ve gone up by $1,700 under the current formula, but he’s calculated his property taxes instead raise by $200 with the city’s new levy rate.
“The valuation played a huge role (in property tax increases),” Radford said. “By bringing that levy down, that was a big difference maker for a lot of homeowners.”
Ziel-Dingman said no homeowner with a property value under $750,000 will pay more than $28.73 monthly in additional property taxes. She also said she believes the budget is reasonable since it focuses more on retaining city employees and increasing their wages instead of new city projects as council members were conscious of the increased home valuation.
“Call any of our 11 directors and they’ll tell you all the things that we didn’t approve,” Ziel-Dingman said.
Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said she is open to talking with state legislators to index the property tax exemption.
The homeowners exemption exempts up to 50% of a property's value and up to one acre of land from property tax. The exemption is capped at $125,000, which the Legislature increased from a $100,000 maximum in 2021. Many have suggested the Legislature change the exemption to index with property market valuations to give some relief to homeowners and their rising property taxes.
“It’s unpredictable for people who are on fixed incomes to see such big swings so if the Legislature would index that, it would allow that homeowners exemption to rise as home property values are rising,” Burtenshaw said.
The total budget and ordinance approving the fees and final budget is available on the city’s municipal services website at idahofallsidaho.gov/317/Municipal-Services.