The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County.
“It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,” said Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Chief Duane Nelson during Thursday’s City Council meeting. “There’s a lot of value that is immediate by being able to do so.”
Nelson said it was advantageous for the city to acquire the fire station because of the growth the city is experiencing in the south, partly due to the addition of new schools.
Councilman Thomas Hally said the fire station is needed to improve ambulance response times in a rapidly growing area of the city. The National Fire Protection Association’s standard response time for emergency service calls is four minutes and five minutes for fire-related calls.
The city spent $1,535,000 to purchase the station from Bonneville County Fire Protection District 1. The property is 1.2 acres and includes six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double-deep bay, according to meeting minutes from an Aug. 22 work session meeting.
“It is an absolutely unique and insane opportunity to find a move-in ready fire station that really allows us to plan for growth in a smart way as we move toward the southern part of our city,” said City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman.
In the last three to four years, calls for fire department service have increased by thousands, according to a 2021 department annual report. The department responded to 17,230 calls for service in 2021, an increase from 14,282 in 2019 and 15,137 in 2020.
Idaho Falls has five fire stations within the city and department staff also run a station in Swan Valley. The Post Register earlier reported the City Council approved a land purchase for a future fire station during its June 28 meeting in the northern area of the city on the corner of Spitfire Street and Boeing Street. That station is expected to open in the next three to four years.
Councilman John Radford commended Nelson for being fiscally responsible with the department’s goal of preparing for future fire and emergency services coverage, noting the cost to build a recent fire station about four times more expensive than the purchase from Bonneville County.
“We leverage taxpayer money in a very effective way because to build something right now in this environment would be exponentially way more expensive,” Radford said during the meeting.