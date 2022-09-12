Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson

Duane Nelson

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County.

“It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,” said Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Chief Duane Nelson during Thursday’s City Council meeting. “There’s a lot of value that is immediate by being able to do so.”

