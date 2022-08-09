City officials in Idaho Falls are considering options to address management of public parks, public safety and people without shelter.
The discussion was brought on by recent complaints from residents about homeless people taking shelter at public parks, specifically with a group of homeless people at the Japanese Friendship Garden in June. When City Council members learned about the issue, they assigned a working group to study potential solutions.
The City Council discussed the issue and potential draft ordinances during a Monday work session. One draft was a camping ordinance similar to the city of Boise’s which bans people from sleeping in public places. That ordinance was challenged in a 2009 lawsuit which was settled in 2021 and the city can no longer arrest or cite people when no shelter is available.
“I have yet to find a city in the United States that’s resolved this problem,” said City Attorney Randy Fife during the work session.
Fife said the draft ordinance has similar exemptions to the Boise ordinance.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping in public places if there is nowhere for them to go as the court found such action a violation of the Eighth Amendment and amounts to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.
“In the business of parks and recreation, it’s fair to have closing hours. It’s fair to have rules about shelters and use of public spaces and I say that because those are limited resources that are competed for by different people within the community — sheltered and unsheltered,” Fife said. “Those are all I think legitimate approaches because it’s regulating behavior and not regulating the status of a person.”
The other draft was a public parks and shelters ordinance that lists open hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. with exceptions including someone driving through the area, a permitted event, following police instructions, city employee work or complying with the camping ordinance. The ordinance also allows people to use unreserved park shelters for a maximum of two hours per day.
“We wanted to make sure to keep (shelters) open and available for folks to be able to utilize between those reservations,” said Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm.
Fife emphasized later during the meeting on the intent of the ordinances regulating behavior among all residents in public parks and said several people may have reasons to use a park at night and advised City Council members to consider why they might not want anyone in parks at night.
“I really am looking at this equally (in regard to) vandalism, underage drinking, fighting and people without shelter,” Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said.
People found violating the curfew hours of parks would be issued a misdemeanor and a police officer could remove a violator from the premise at their discretion, Fife said.
Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said the draft ordinances would be possible to enforce, and it would involve police officers contacting homeless shelters to verify if there is a bed available for a person violating either ordinance. He said camping ordinances were most effective at preventing people from camping in front of businesses and preventing access in downtown areas rather than someone camping in a less occupied field within the city.
“It is more onerous than other things to go through it, but I think we’re sophisticated enough to do it,” Johnson said. “It does give more risk to the city though, I think that would be a fair statement.”
No official action was taken Monday and Fife said both of these ordinances are first drafts meant to start the discussion on management of public spaces.