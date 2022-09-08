A file photo of tourists exploring the rock gardens along the Idaho Falls River Walk on June 12, 2019. The City Council will soon vote on a draft ordinance that regulates public spaces managed by Parks and Recreation by establishing hours of operation and not prohibiting people from using unreserved park shelters for more than two consecutive hours.
The Idaho Falls City Council is set to vote on an ordinance next month that establishes hours of operations for public parks and regulates park shelters.
Council members discussed the draft ordinance during a Tuesday work session. The intention of the ordinance is to manage public parks, public safety and people without shelter. After complaints of homeless people taking shelter at public parks including the Japanese Friendship Garden, the City Council assigned a working group to study potential solutions.
“(This ordinance) is one that I think will be a great key for us for how we manage our parks in the future and keeping them safe and secure,” said Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm during the work session.
The draft of the ordinance is available on the Sept. 6 council work session agenda. It states public parks, park amenities and cemeteries shall be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
If the ordinance passes, it would be unlawful for a person to be in one of these spaces during closing hours unless they are driving a vehicle on an interior public park roadway that provides direct access to their residence, actively traveling on a designated bike and pedestrian pathway, attending an authorized permitted event or activity, lawfully present in a city campsite, complying with a police order or are allowed to be present due to a protected U.S. or Idaho Constitutional right.
The draft ordinance also states no person shall occupy a reserved park shelter or park amenity for more than their city reservation period. People may use unreserved park spaces on a first come, first served basis for no more than two consecutive hours.
Any person found violating the ordinance would be issued a misdemeanor if the draft ordinance is passed. Idaho cities can impose a maximum fine of $1,000 and a six-month jail sentence with a misdemeanor, but a judge will have the final say of the penalty a person will face if found guilty of a misdemeanor.
Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham told the council the City Attorney department recommends imposing a misdemeanor because it would allow a police officer to arrest and remove someone violating the ordinance at the officer’s discretion.
“Those that don’t have any money — they're not going to pay the infraction. You need the ability to remove (them),” said Councilman Jim Freeman.
Cities are not permitted to prosecute people for sleeping in public places if they have nowhere else to go due to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals 2018 decision. The court found such action violates the Eighth Amendment for cruel and unusual punishment.
The city of Boise settled a lawsuit in 2021 for a city ordinance that banned people from sleeping in public places, and the city had to grant exemptions to the ordinance. Idaho Falls city officials modeled the draft ordinance to Boise’s, hence the protected U.S. or Idaho Constitutional right exemption.
The council directed Holm to prepare the draft ordinance as an agenda item to vote on during the Council’s upcoming meeting on Oct. 6.