A file photo of tourists exploring the rock gardens along the Idaho Falls River Walk on June 12, 2019. The City Council will soon vote on a draft ordinance that regulates public spaces managed by Parks and Recreation by establishing hours of operation and not prohibiting people from using unreserved park shelters for more than two consecutive hours. 

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register File

The Idaho Falls City Council is set to vote on an ordinance next month that establishes hours of operations for public parks and regulates park shelters.

Council members discussed the draft ordinance during a Tuesday work session. The intention of the ordinance is to manage public parks, public safety and people without shelter. After complaints of homeless people taking shelter at public parks including the Japanese Friendship Garden, the City Council assigned a working group to study potential solutions.

