Casper (copy)

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper gives her State of the City Address on Jan. 13, 2022.

 City of Idaho Falls

The city of Idaho Falls held several public hearings for the fiscal year 2023 budget last week including a hearing on proposed fee increases of greater than 5%.

Idaho law requires local government agencies to hold a public hearing for any fee increase greater than 5%. The city of Idaho Falls is proposing fee increases for services provided by the airport, fire department, Idaho Falls Power, parks and recreation, police department and the water department, among others. Here are some of the proposed increases:

Recommended for you