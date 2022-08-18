The city of Idaho Falls held several public hearings for the fiscal year 2023 budget last week including a hearing on proposed fee increases of greater than 5%.
Idaho law requires local government agencies to hold a public hearing for any fee increase greater than 5%. The city of Idaho Falls is proposing fee increases for services provided by the airport, fire department, Idaho Falls Power, parks and recreation, police department and the water department, among others. Here are some of the proposed increases:
Airport
Idaho Falls Regional Airport is planning a new fee charging a maximum of $15 per day for parking among the airport’s other options for parking.
Animal control
Idaho Falls Police Department is adding a $25 animal surrender fee per animal. Microchips have increased by $5 to $25 and the department will charge $15 per animal for cremation. Cremation ashes return fees have decreased.
Ambulance services
Non-emergency advanced life support services are increasing from $670 to $737 and resident life support fees have increased from $830 to $913. Basic life support emergency services will also increase from $707 to $778 and $933 to $1,026 for services within and outside of the Idaho Falls Fire Department district respectively.
Cemetery
Burial fees for opening and closing an infant’s grave are increasing from $200 to $350. A new $50 ground thaw fee for winter burials also is planned.
Electrical service fees
Idaho Falls Power is increasing residential base energy charges from $.0625 per kilowatt-hour to $.0675 per kilowatt-hour and the monthly service charge is increasing from $18 to $20.
Golf
Resident and nonresident season passes are increasing across the board for adults, juniors and seniors. The new proposed season pass fees for resident adults, seniors and full-time juniors are $937.26, $829.25 and $309.58 respectively. Fees for punch passes and golf cart rentals also have increased.
Water
Single-family dwellings and duplexes will all see a 50-cent increase to the proposed residential wastewater rate of $24.50. Apartment tenants will see their rates increase by 35 cents to $18.35.
Zoo
Idaho Falls Zoo is adding a $75 fee for private events at the zoo in the evening after the zoo’s business hours.
Few comments were made at each of the city’s public hearings on the 2023 fiscal year budget and the fee increases on Aug. 11. Mayor Rebecca Casper said during the hearing that the new fees are aligned with the increasing costs to provide these services.
“Fees themselves typically are not for the city to make a profit,” Casper said. “That’s a no-no in practice and in state law.”
City officials are close to approving both the final budget and the fee increases. The City Council will consider the final budget on Aug. 25 and will send the budget to Bonneville County for certification in September.