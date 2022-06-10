The new labor agreement negotiated between the city of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Firefighters Union Local No. 1565 was one of the smoothest agreements between the two entities yet.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson said the negotiation process went about as rapid as he’s ever seen during the City Council’s meeting Thursday, where councilmembers approved the agreement.
“Part of that is due to really the hard work of the employees of understanding where the fire department is headed, where the employees themselves feel they are and the support the mayor and council gave the fire department,” Nelson said.
The agreement goes into effect Oct. 1 and was negotiated with an inflation adjustment of 5%, Nelson said. The starting wage for a probationary firefighter jumped from $15.05 an hour to $15.81 an hour.
The contract’s language also was adjusted to allow the city to select fire department employees to go to school for paramedic training, which the city pays for.
The new agreement states paramedic school selection will be determined by the city. Personnel choosing to attend paramedic school without city approval will not be compensated for tuition nor certification and have no expectation of carrying out paramedic duties.
Kerry Hammon, the Idaho Falls Fire Department's public information officer, said nearly all department personnel are trained as firefighters and have at least emergency medical technician training. In order to stay within the fire department’s budget, the city needs to schedule which paramedic candidates will be attending school.
“We encourage our employees to advance in their careers but we just need to know what’s going on and if that’s what they plan to do so we can make sure we have the budget for it,” Hammon said.
According to Hammon, the fire department has 125 full-time employees and 54 have received further paramedic training.
In 2021, the fire department responded to more than 17,000 calls, which was about 2,000 more calls than in 2020 and 3,000 more than it saw in 2019. More than 14,000 of those calls were emergency services only, which covers Idaho Falls, Bonneville County and portions of Jefferson County and Bingham County. Emergency services include non-fire rescues and life-saving situations.
Councilman Jim Freeman, a former firefighter and union official, said he knows how contentious labor agreements can get and he was pleased to see the negotiations go smoothly this year. Council President Michelle Zing-Dingman echoed his thoughts.
“I think it's a very fair agreement that works for both parties and I appreciate Chief Nelson and his staff for all they did,” Zing-Dingman said.