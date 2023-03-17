Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper asked community members to think outside the box when it comes to the discussion of the role of electric vehicles and to understand that the city wants to progress as the world around it does.
The city of Idaho Falls has been slowly transitioning its vehicles to hybrid and even has a 100% electric truck.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Many companies and vendors were present at the event to showcase the future of electric vehicles.
Around 50 members of the community attended the engagement committee lunch, offering varying opinions on the future of electric vehicles in Idaho Falls.
City of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Power officials on Thursday played host to a community engagement committee lunch to discuss the city’s efforts to prepare for the future wave of electric vehicles.
Around 50 community members came to the discussion, where they heard comments from Mayor Rebecca Casper as well as speakers from Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Power and Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities.
“The city’s electric vehicle mission is going to be nothing more than the combination of the community’s mission and what the city can do to help,” Casper said. “We’re looking at the horizon, things that are a little further down the road and we want to make sure we are reflecting what the community needs and wants.”
Casper addressed the crowd by first asking, by a raise of hands, who at the meeting considered themselves to be “in the choir” when it came to the conversation of the transition to electric vehicles and the accommodations for them and who considered themselves more in the pews or maybe even the back row. The numbers of those who raised their hands in both sections were nearly even.
This is not the first time the city has conducted a conversation on electric vehicles, the first being in July 2018. Casper felt, as she saw other cities making the transition for city-owned vehicles, that the conversation should be had in Idaho Falls.
“Being a partner city with the laboratory, it only makes sense that we take advantage of the wonderful opportunity we have to learn from and be exposed to the research they are doing on electric vehicles,” she said.
As the city prepares to submit grant requests for money to help fund the community’s expected growth in the number of electric vehicles, meeting attendees discussed topics such as electric vehicle charging locations and types, funding, power demand and response, infrastructure resilience and reliability.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Discretionary Grant Program for Charging and Fueling Infrastructure is offering a total of $2.5 billion in a competitive grant program to “strategically deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other alternative fueling infrastructure along designated alternative fuel corridors,” the department’s website said.
“As we do this brainstorming, we need to be creative, think outside the box and realize that this is not just about regulations, government requirements and United Nations mandates,” Casper said. “This is about moving forward as society progresses around us.”
Following the discussion, city officials offered opportunities to test drive various electric vehicles including some of the city’s 100% electric vehicles as well as several hybrid vehicles. Attendees, including a Post Register reporter, took advantage of the opportunity and drove the vehicles around the Mountain America Center parking lot. While noting a unique quietness and the vehicle’s acceleration responsiveness, it was otherwise quite similar to driving a gas-powered vehicle.
