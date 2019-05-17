A committee that wants to make sure everyone in the area is counted in the 2020 Census will hold its inaugural meeting Tuesday.
The Greater Idaho Falls Complete Count Committee will meet at 3 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Public Library. Idaho Falls Community Development and Services Director Brad Cramer is its chairman.
“Idaho uses Census data to determine the allocation and distribution of our state sales tax, gas tax, state highway funds and more,” Mayor Rebecca Casper wrote in a letter sent to members of the committee. “Many other state social services programs are impacted by allocation formulas that rely on Census data. We can’t afford for Idaho’s population to be under-counted.”
The Census, which is taken every 10 years, is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts and helps determine the allocation of hundreds of billions a year in federal funds, including grants for education and roads and funding for health care and emergency response. The committee's goal is to ensure a more complete count in Bonneville County by raising awareness and reaching out to groups that are frequently under-counted. Immigrants, children and racial minorities are among the groups that have frequently been under-counted in past censuses.
“We are reaching out to other local governments and community stakeholders across Idaho Falls and Bonneville County to make sure we have a broad spectrum of interests and populations represented,” Cramer said. “There are a lot of important decisions made based on the Census data, so it’s really imperative that we try and make sure all residents across the county are accurately represented in the upcoming counts.”