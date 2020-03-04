The city of Idaho Falls held the first of its series of public engagement meetings regarding the future of the Northgate Mile and 1st Street area on Wednesday night. Held at the Pinecrest Gold Course Clubhouse, the public was invited to watch a presentation, interact with three public engagement stations, and provide verbal and written feedback.
"It’s meant to be an engaging session with the public where we’re asking them, 'What do you think about walkability? What do you think of the perceptions of this area? What do you think would make this area more attractive for a business or a residence in your mind?'” said Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer. “We don’t intend to put out any ideas of our own before hearing from the public.”
The city is funding this planning through a $600,00 grant it received in April 2018 from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The city received some EPA grant money to finance this planning endeavor and to establish a vision and action plan to assist in maintaining neighborhood integrity, retaining business activity, and (preserving) the historic character,” said Cramer. “We also hope to create a strategy to attract redevelopment and reinvestment in these focus areas as each one has its own unique character, land use mix, and redevelopment challenges and opportunities.”
The grant is specifically a Brownfield Grant, intended to “prevent, assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse brownfields.” A brownfield is a property that is difficult to redevelop due to “hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.” There are more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S., according to the EPA.
A number of current and historical sites in the Northgate and 1st Street areas have been identified as places that are known or suspected to be brownfields. These include the railroad switch station, the former stockyards, former gas station locations, and older buildings with lead-based paint and asbestos issues. From the EPA grant, $351,000 is intended for issues involving hazardous substances and $249,000 for petroleum contamination.
According to the EPA, addressing brownfield issues increases “local tax bases, facilitates job growth, utilizes existing infrastructure, takes development pressures off of undeveloped, open land, and both improves and protects the environment.”
In addition to the public meeting, city planners are conducting meetings throughout the week with business owners and schools in the affected areas, as well as real estate professionals and developers.
“We’re just asking them about the area and their perception of what should happen or could happen. It’s been really valuable feedback. I think this area does have an unfavorable perception even though when you really dig down, there’s a lot going for it,” Cramer said.