The city of Idaho Falls has suspended all classes, lessons and programs through the Parks and Recreation Department. All indoor Parks and Recreation facilities have closed, including the Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Activity Center and the Recreation Center. The zoo and city golf courses will remain closed until further notice.
Parks and trails are still open to the public. According to a city announcement, park employees are increasing their efforts to clean and sanitize playground equipment. However, the city recommends those using the parks and playgrounds follow CDC guidelines “regarding social distancing, hand-washing and sanitizing guidelines.”
The Idaho Falls Public Library will remain open, but all library programs and activities are suspended.
City officials encourage residents to pay bills online or at kiosks rather than in person. City officials are considering suspending all in-person payments in the future.
Public tours of the fire station, police stations and Idaho Falls Power have been suspended. Public access to city offices will be limited. The city is increasing sanitization of all city facilities. Employees have received instructions on hygiene and sanitization procedures.
“As (Eastern Idaho Public Health) organizes the command structure to help manage this coronavirus spread, we will continue to work with them as part of that organization and with our partner agencies in the region to help responsibly and thoroughly respond to this issue,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “There is a great deal of expertise and emergency management here, and all that expertise is being brought to bear in Idaho Falls to help our community get through this challenge.”