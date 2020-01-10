ATTENTION - NOTICE OF SNOW EVENT:
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for this weekend.
Snow accumulation of over 2" is expected.
The City of Ammon's Proclamation of a Snow Event is now in effect. On-street parking is prohibited during a Snow Event on all city rights-of-way until the City has completed snow removal operations. Vehicles parked on public streets during a Snow Event may receive a citation or be towed and impounded without notice at the owner’s expense. Moving snow from private property to the public right-of-way is prohibited at all times.
Snow removal will begin with Arterial Streets before moving into neighborhoods.