The deadline to register for Ammon’s annual Pumpkin Walk is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day to enter pumpkins or reserve a spot for displays, which will remain up through Halloween.
The community can expect to see displays going up in McCowin Park starting as early as Oct. 20, with all displays being fully set up by noon on kick-off day, Oct. 22.
The annual Ammon Pumpkin Walk is free to the public and is put on by Westmark Credit Union.
Thousands of people frequent the park during this time, a city of Ammon Facebook post said. Visitors enjoy displays, food and music. As of Oct. 7, more than 40 displays had been registered for the event.
This year’s displays do not have to follow a specific theme. They can be “spooky, pretty, fancy or promotional but must be creative, original and family friendly,” the post said.
The judging will be based upon imagination, creativity and use of pumpkins, props, costumes and backdrops. City officials remind residents that pumpkins are the star of the show at this event.
Local school displays, whether the display represents the entire school or specific classrooms, will be in the running for cash prizes ranging from a first-place prize of $500, a second-place prize of $400 and a third-place prize of $300.
Businesses, nonprofits, families and all other organizations also can win cash prizes of the same amounts.
Displays that are considered “simple but brilliant” could win Kneaders gift baskets valued at $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third.
The best in show will receive a $1,000 award.
The Pumpkin Walk has added a new novelty to the annual event — the Pumpkin Patch of the Giants. People can now enter their pumpkins into the event and have them weighed. The heaviest pumpkin will win $500, the second heaviest will win $400 and the third heaviest will win $300.
Judging will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22.
