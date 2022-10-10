The deadline to register for Ammon’s annual Pumpkin Walk is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day to enter pumpkins or reserve a spot for displays, which will remain up through Halloween.

The community can expect to see displays going up in McCowin Park starting as early as Oct. 20, with all displays being fully set up by noon on kick-off day, Oct. 22.

