As the needles begin to fall off trees and the fresh Christmas tree smell starts to dissipate, the field at the west end of McCowin Park in Ammon is quickly filling with trees and the city moves closer to its annual Christmas tree bonfire, the Icy Inferno.

“This really is something so unique to the area,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said. “Hundreds of people get together every year and it’s just a fun end to the holiday season.”


