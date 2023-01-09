As the needles begin to fall off trees and the fresh Christmas tree smell starts to dissipate, the field at the west end of McCowin Park in Ammon is quickly filling with trees and the city moves closer to its annual Christmas tree bonfire, the Icy Inferno.
“This really is something so unique to the area,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said. “Hundreds of people get together every year and it’s just a fun end to the holiday season.”
Ammon residents can participate in the event by dropping off Christmas trees right up to the hour before the lighting of the bonfire at 6 p.m., Jan. 21.
“We are really excited for the bonfire, the pile is getting bigger and bigger every single day,” Coletti said.
City officials have been encouraging residents to drop trees off since Dec. 26 with very few rules. Officials ask that only live trees be thrown into the pile and that all decorations, including lights, ornaments and tinsel are removed.
Coletti said that firefighters from the Bonneville County Fire Protection District are attending to ensure safety.
Fire district officials said in preparation for the event, they are working closely with Ammon’s Parks and Recreation Department to ensure that the bonfire will be a safe distance from trees, fences and private property.
During the bonfire, the fire department will also provide fire trucks and firefighters dedicated to the event.
“There have never been any issues and we don’t expect there to be any this year,” said Steven Berg, deputy chief of operations for Bonneville County Fire Protection District. “Being at this event not only gives us the opportunity to train and be better prepared for emergencies but it allows us the opportunity to interact with the public which we appreciate.
Besides the bonfire, city officials are planning a firework show, hosting giveaways, providing music and will have local vendors at the event with food and hot chocolate for purchase.
“This is a family event and there will be a fun time for everyone,” Coletti said.
Last year’s Icy Inferno brought in more than 400 guests.
