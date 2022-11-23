The holiday season is in full swing in the city of Ammon as city officials and residents prepare for Ammon's annual Lightapalooza event on Dec. 3.
"We don't want to confuse anyone, we renamed the event Lightapalooza because Winter Light Parade andGazeboLighting was truly a mouthful," Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said. "But the same things will be happening and it's an event that everyone enjoys and looks forward to."
The event has been a tradition for the last six years and city officials are looking forward to many more years of lights and laughter filling the city's streets andMcCowinPark.
Thefestivities startwith the paradeat 6 p.m., following the sunsetso the lights on the floats can be seen clearly. Santa Claus and several decorated floatswill make their way pastfamilieswhowill line up beginning on Sunnyside, going up Ammon Road, down 17th Streetand on MidwayAvenueon theway to the gazebo in McCowin Park.
"This really brings a lot of people out of their homes whether they are participating in the parade by building floats or they are out on the streets cheering and enjoying the night," Coletti said.
Once the floats arrive at McCowin Park, the next portion of the night will include the lighting ofthe gazeboand a chance to meet Santa.
There will thenbe afirework show,several vendors and free treats and hot chocolatefor those who attend.
As hundreds of people line the streets and fill the park on Dec. 3, city officials ask that residents dress warm and be safe while the festivities take place.
"Community events like this one are a time when we get to gather together and forget about our differences and celebratethingswe all have in common," Coletti said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.