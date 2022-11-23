The holiday season is in full swing in the city of Ammon as city officials and residents prepare for Ammon's annual Lightapalooza event on Dec. 3. 

"We don't want to confuse anyone, we renamed the event Lightapalooza because Winter Light Parade and Gazebo Lighting was truly a mouthful," Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said. "But the same things will be happening and it's an event that everyone enjoys and looks forward to."


