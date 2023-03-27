Lifeguard watching swimming pool GettyImages

The city of Ammon will hold a summer hiring event on Tuesday in an attempt to fill staffing positions required to keep the pool open throughout the summer.

 Getty Images

Following several inquiries from residents about the summer pool season, Ammon city officials will host a summer hiring event at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ammon's City Hall, where they hope to fill the staffing positions required to keep the pool open throughout the summer.

With questions about the length of the season, pool hours and available swim classes, city officials said in a recent Facebook post that questions could not be answered until they were more certain on the number of certified staff they would have to work.


