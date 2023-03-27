Following several inquiries from residents about the summer pool season, Ammon cityofficials will hosta summer hiring event at 7 p.m.Tuesday in Ammon's City Hall, where they hope to fill the staffing positions required to keep the pool open throughout the summer.
With questions about the length of the season, pool hours and available swimclasses, city officials said in a recent Facebook post that questions could not be answered until they were more certain on the number of certified staff they would have to work.
"The pool and swim lesson schedule depends entirely on our staffing, and we hope to have to have it posted by mid-May," city officials said in the post.
Applications will be available to fill out and hand in during the event. Free pizza will also be provided for those in attendance.
For those who are interested but can't make it Tuesday night, city officials said to email miller@cityofammon.us for information.
While the city is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions, the main focus of Tuesday's event is to fulfill the large need for lifeguards, for which the starting pay begins at $10 to $13 an hour.
City officials said that while applicants will have to pay for their own lifeguard certification class from the American Red Cross, they will be reimbursed if they work with the city for the entire summer.
The Red Cross certification costs $275, lasts two years and courses take approximately 32 hours to complete, including hours spent in web-based learning, classroom instruction and in-water skills development.
If the applicant was previously certified and is only looking to re-certify, the cost is only $90, but must be completed no later than 30 days after the current certification expires.
The 2023 lifeguarding class includes certification in lifeguarding, first aid, CPR/AED for professional rescuers, administering emergency oxygen, waterfront skills and waterpark skills
Classes run from May 6 to May 20 at Heise Hot Springs in Ririe with meetings Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.