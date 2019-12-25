The city of Idaho Falls Sanitation Division is offering Christmas tree disposal services through Jan. 30.
Although discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, the Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites throughout the city for Christmas tree disposal, a city news release said.
The disposal sites are for city residents' use only and are not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of unsold trees.
Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage located at 2530 Hemmert Ave., the release said.
A map of collection sites is available online at bit.ly/IFTreeDisposal. For information about Christmas tree disposal or mulching, contact the Sanitation Division at 208-612-8491.
A list of disposal sites is as follows:
— Washburn Avenue and Michael Street (Reinhart Park)
— Coachman Drive and Broadway Street (behind car wash)
— Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)
— Mound Avenue and West Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)
— North Water Avenue and Chestnut Street (northeast corner)
— West 13th Street and Placer Avenue
— 10th Street and Emerson Avenue
— 17th Street and Emerson Avenue
— South Boulevard and Rogers Street
— Bennett Avenue and Waid Street
— Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – southeast corner)
— south of 1st Street (west side of Meppen Drive)
— Sykes Drive and Davidson Drive
— Ashment Avenue and 12th Street
— Russet Drive and Lincoln Drive