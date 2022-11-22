Idaho Falls city officials have recently completed a refresh of the city’s website as well as the creation of a new app for its residents.
“We are in 2021 and the world relies heavily on their electronic devices,” said Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth. “We used analytics of what people were viewing the most on the website and we wanted to make those things more readily accessible, it’s just another way for us to connect with our residents and keep moving toward the future.”
As of Monday night, 510 people have downloaded the “City of Idaho Falls” app.
Though this is a very small percentage of the 66,898 people that live within Idaho Falls, city officials are hoping to get the word out and have more people download and interact with the app.
“Of course, it would be great if more people downloaded the app but we are excited that some have and we are hoping we can promote it more in the near future,” Grossarth said. “The app is a really great way for people to connect with the city and it gives us the ability to connect with residents as well. It is still being worked on but we are moving fast and trying to get it up to date.”
The app has several tools that allow residents to access information and resources throughout their local government. Those who download the app will have immediate access to city news releases and updated city calendars and agendas. Residents will have the ability to submit requests or questions directly to those city employees who can help them. The citizen request tracker feature will allow users to ask questions or report things such as broken traffic lights, abandoned vehicles, snow removal, trash days or even information about the city’s airport.
The app will also allow users to directly pay utility bills, live stream city council meetings and access resource directories for many other resident needs and city departments.
“The app is so new and the details are still being ironed out, the directory is still being built but we appreciate people’s patience during the development,” Grossarth said.
The app first became available on the Apple App store and Google Play store at the end of August but the city did not begin advertising it on social media until November, as city officials still had much more they wanted to do with its features.
The app is free on Apple’s App store and the Google Play store but might include in-app charges.
The developer does not collect any data from this app, according to details found on the Apple App store and Google Play store.
“As a city we are always looking for ways to better connect with our citizens,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “It is exciting that the city of Idaho Falls’ first app allows us to better reach our community and provide easier access to essential tools and services.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.