Due to a slated increase in fees charged by the company that processes credit card payments for city residents' utilities, to begin March 26, city officials have announced payment options that would allow residents to bypass the credit cardcharges.
The current fee, which is $3.95, will automatically increase to $4.50 for all credit and debit card payments in March.
"While this was a change made by the payment processing company, and not the city, we felt it important to let our residents know well beforehand so they are not shocked when they go to pay their utility bill in March," said Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth. "As a city, transparency is important and this includes utility billing."
According to city officials, there are three options that will help residents avoid the rising fees. Those options include "autopay Electronic Funds Transfer payments, cash and checks," a city news release said.
Payment methods that do incur a fee, and will therefore be subject to the price increase, include "credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo transactions," the release said.
Full information about payments can be found on the city's online payment portal.
City officials also ensured that the city makes no money off of the added fees and has no control over them. "Instead, the money is collected directly by the processor. The fees are standard across the electronic payment processing industry," the release said.
