Due to a slated increase in fees charged by the company that processes credit card payments for city residents' utilities, to begin March 26, city officials have announced payment options that would allow residents to bypass the credit card charges.

The current fee, which is $3.95, will automatically increase to $4.50 for all credit and debit card payments in March.


