The City of Rocks National Reserve is looking for an artist who wants to do some volunteer work and share their talent with visitors.
The reserve near Almo known for its tall granite spires is offering rent-free use of a campground and facilities for a four- to six-week stay for an artist to share their vision of the national reserve.
“The chosen artist will bring a unique talent and will share their interpretations of the park’s resources and meanings in ways that engage the public through a variety of artistic mediums such as painting, music, writing, or photography,” the reserve said in a news release.
The chosen artist will produce artwork and offer free programs to the reserve’s visitors. The artist in residence is also asked to gift one art piece to the City of Rocks.
To learn more about the City of Rocks, go to nps.gov/ciro.
The deadline to apply for the artist-in-residence position is April 1.
For details on the position and application requirements, go to the City of Rocks National Reserve on Facebook.