The popular City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo wants to hear from its visitors.
As part of the National Park Service, City of Rocks underwent an “Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.” The plan looks at ways for the park to improve accessibility for visitors with disabilities. The next step is getting input from visitors on the plan.
“To be in compliance with those laws, we have to provide better access to key experiences for visitors,” said Wallace Keck, City of Rocks superintendent. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to pave every trail and make everything level and what not. It means that to the fullest extent possible find ways to help break down the barriers whether they be physical, mental, mobility challenged or otherwise. What do we need to do to help them experience the park?”
The park is famous for its tall granite spires and blocks that attract rock climbers, hikers and horseback riders as well as historical features as a waypoint along the California Trail.
Keck said his staff took a look at the park and found several ways to improve access. An inventory of changes includes services, activities and programs in different locations throughout the City of Rocks. Keck said he hopes people will read the park’s plan and offer suggestions. The plan can be found online at tinyurl.com/pr-city-of-rocks.
Feedback will be accepted through Aug. 2, both online and via mail at: City of Rocks National Reserve Superintendent, Attention: Accessibility Plan, PO Box 169, Almo, ID 83312.
“The inventory shows here’s what we have found needs to be fixed, upgraded or replaced. Did we miss anything? Did we go too far?” he said.
Another challenge the park is facing is related to its popularity.
Keck said during his 17-plus years of working at the park, visitation has increased each year.
“Last summer was a classic case,” he said. “June was so busy that people had difficulty finding places for cars to park. … What we will be doing in the not too distant future is look at our capacity for vehicles. How many vehicles are we currently able to accommodate at a particular time in the park and are there things that we can do increase that? Eight weeks out of the year now we’re seeing completely full to overflowing parking lots.”