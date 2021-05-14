On May 11, a group of teens were more intent on “packing down the trail” with their mountain bike tires than picking up the nearby shovel to shape jumps and rollers at the Idaho Falls Ryder Park bike trails weekly work session.
It’s hard to blame them for wanting to ride the course. In the past three years since the bike park began to take shape, the trails have become popular and diverse with the help of scores of volunteer riders.
With biking’s recent growth in popularity, the city has offered up a new 20-plus acre parcel of land just south of the Gem Lake Recreation Area, south of 49th South Street and east of the Snake River.
“It’s a brand-new project that (a group) is just now getting going on,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director. “The city has about 20 acres that we are going to let them start working on, building trails. It’s more of a mountain bike park for people to be able to ride in town.”
The Snake River Trails Alliance is the group taking on the project. One of the group’s leaders, Davin Napier, said they originally approached the city about an 80-acre parcel of land, but the city offered the property near Gem Lake instead.
“They said, ‘Hey we like your initiative and like what you’re doing. We don’t have the 80-acre lot, but we have this,’” Napier said. “They thought it was 10 or 12 acres but when we went out and measured it, it was actually about 24-plus acres. We’re very, very excited about it.”
Trenton Fell, director of the Ryder Bike Club, said because the Ryder Park bike trail is only a few acres, trail builders have focused on skills courses similar to what you might find at a BMX track.
“Right now we are focusing on our beginner jump line where we have a bunch of tabletops in a line that anyone can really hit,” Fell said. “There’s no gaps or anything scary.”
The new area south of Gem Lake will have more room for longer single-track trails in the beginner to intermediate range, maybe sporting 2-mile-long loops.
“This will be aimed at single-track mountain biking with a couple of features here and there, but nothing as keyed in as what Ryder Park is trying to do,” said Napier, who manages the outdoor shop Idaho Mountain Trading. “From a really rough sketch putting some basic loops together, we have a loop about 2.6 miles.”
Napier said the property needs cleaning up and he plans to organize some work crews after the city delivers a large Dumpster to the site.
The way Fell sees it, success of his Ryder Park Bike trails can be measured in the number of volunteers who’ve been showing up for the Tuesday evening trail-building sessions.
“This year, the first night I had 44 people and the other day we had 15,” Fell said. “A lot of youth come out, and they bring their friends and shovels and come out and work. It’s been really great this year.”
Fell, a former 13-year employee at Bill’s Bike and Run, said he is working on getting an official nonprofit status for the Ryder Park Club to allow donations and longevity for the bike park.
“I want to be able to take care and maintain these bike trails for my kids and their kids’ kids to give the community something to hold on to,” he said. “I want to see it grow to a point that we can bring in professional riders to teach classes. It’s been a passion project for me, pretty much since I was a kid. I do it on the side, all 100% volunteer.”
Napier said he hopes the new area near Gem Lake will grow into a viable option to the more distant bike parks and trails at Heise, Kelly Canyon and City Creek at Pocatello.
“There’s a number of times that you get let loose out of the store late at night and you don’t have as much sunlight,” Napier said. “You could cruise there and get in two or three or four laps and all of a sudden have 8 to 10 miles. I’d be happy about that.”