Idaho Falls city officials are seeking to replace two aging bridges located over canals in the city.
City council members approved a memorandum of understanding and resolution on Thursday that will allow the city to submit applications for bridge replacements, the first located at E 65th N crossing the Idaho Canal and the second located at S Emerson Avenue over the Butte Arm Canal.
The bridges are eligible for state grant funding from Senate Bill 1359, an appropriations bill that allocates up to $200 million across the state for local bridge maintenance.
“This is actually at least in my mind a good thing whenever free money is available that we can go out and help build some of our aging infrastructure,” said Idaho Falls Public Works Director Chris Fredricksen.
Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said during the meeting the grant application allows the city to widen and replace the bridge on 65th with future population growth in mind. That bridge is located near Sage Lakes Golf Course and the city boundary.
“It’s super important that public works still went after that one, so thanks to public works for (that) vision,” Burtenshaw said.
Council members also voted to amend city law to no longer collect bridge and arterial street fees after deciding to implement impact fees on May 12. Impact fees are assessed to developers when a building permit is issued with the intention of allowing “growth to pay for growth” and many cities have adopted impact fees to reduce the tax burden residents pay.
The applications for the bridge replacements are due June 8 and impact fees go into effect June 1.
Later during the meeting, council members approved a joint agreement that transfers the Bonneville County Technology Center, located on 101 Technology Drive, to the College of Eastern Idaho.
The agreement originally resulted in an Economic Development Act grant awarded in 1994 which aimed to retrain the workforce in the Bonneville County area. The county, the city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Innovation Center (now succeeded by Regional Development Alliance) agreed to use grant money to acquire land, install public improvements, construct the technology center and administer a training program for workforce development.
Idaho Falls City Attorney Randy Fife told council members the agreement was intended to address layoffs at Idaho National Laboratory at the time. Over time, use of the facility has become increasingly inactive and the parties have restated the agreement to allow CEI to better use the facility for workforce development, he said.
“There is kind of a celebration that we’re helping and enabling eastern Idaho to take some steps toward workforce training that other regions in the state have already taken,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper.