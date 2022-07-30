With festivities beginning Friday and continuing throughout Saturday evening, Ammon will again host its annual Ammon Days event.
“We have records back into the ’60s for Ammon Days,” Mayor Sean Coletti said. “It’s a very long-running event and it seems to just get better every year.”
Coletti, the city’s mayor since 2018, said this rendition would be a year to remember.
“Something really different from years previous is that we will have the Ammon Glow event,” Coletti said. “This will be something that this area is not used to seeing.”
Ammon Glow will take place Friday from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. in McCowin Park. Five hot air balloons will light up the park with a fire and music show to kick off the celebration. At 7 a.m. Saturday the balloons will lift off and float above Ammon.
Another notable change in the event is the availability of a shuttle service to and from McCowin Park on Saturday.
The city is partnering with Bonneville Joint School District 93 to provide school buses for the shuttle service. The district will be running buses from Hillcrest High School to McCowin Park all day in 15-minute intervals. There will be two drop-off/pickup locations at the Hillcrest parking lot and on Midway Avenue next to the car show and vendors.
The two-day event takes months to plan with some of the events being planned over a year in advance.
“The city prepares for Ammon Days like clockwork,” Coletti said. “They are meeting weekly, everyone has their individual jobs, most of which have been working these same jobs for years.”
Randall Miller, recreation director for Ammon, seconds the mayor’s claims of the work it takes to make the event a success.
“A great deal of preparation goes into this event all year, but especially the months and weeks leading up to Ammon Days,” Miller said. “Scheduling, securing sponsors, vendors, entertainment, and ordering supplies. We have been working on the hot air balloon (Ammon Glow) event since last October. Next week we will bring in tables, chairs, tents, canopies, extra cleanup and mowing of the park, the stage will be erected on Friday, and the list goes on.”
Ammon Days, with over 20 different events and equally as many food trucks, takes planning and help from the entire community.
“Every city employee is involved with Ammon Days, as well as many volunteers,” Miller said. “It is a monumental effort to pull it off, and it’s all worth it to keep this great tradition alive and growing every year. We have received tremendous feedback from the community, everyone is very excited. The financial support from the local business community makes Ammon Days possible. The sponsors help pay the bills that come with a huge event like Ammon Days. We are very excited to see everyone next weekend.”
The remainder of the weekend’s events begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at McCowin Park with a flag ceremony, continuing with activities throughout the day, including a performance by the Kyd J Band from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and festivities ending at 4 p.m.
Some of the recurring events include the car show, Ammon Has Talent, the ping pong ball drop with the fire department and the raffle drawing.
“I think that we all enjoy getting together for Ammon Days. It’s an opportunity to come together and celebrate everything that we love about being a community,” Coletti said. “We put aside our differences and enjoy each other’s company. We celebrate Ammon, its great history and its amazing future.”