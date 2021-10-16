Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has declared the week of Oct. 18 to be “Operation Appreciation” to show appreciation for health care workers.
City leaders encourage community members to show their thanks online and in person for the efforts of the local health care community, a city news release said.
Residents are invited to join with local leaders, school children, families and others to show their support for local health care workers in person between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Monday, the release said.
Casper will join community members at 6:30 p.m. in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's main parking lot, near the front doors, where she will present the “Operation Appreciation” proclamation to EIRMC President Jeff Sollis, the release said.
At 6:45 p.m. Casper and city council members will join community members near the entrance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to present the proclamation to Idaho Falls Community Hospital COO Casey Jackman.
The gatherings will take place near the hospital entrances to coincide with the change of shifts for the hospitals. Well-wishers, first responders and elected officials will be able to wave, honk and share their signs and banners of thanks as hospital workers leave or arrive at the hospitals for their workday, the release said.
“We hope families and businesses and everyone else who wants to join in will make a sign or a poster and come down to either EIRMC or IFCH and stand with us to say ‘thank you’ to our health care heroes,” Casper said in the release.
The public also is invited to share messages of thanks, encouragement and support online through social media throughout the week. A special Facebook frame is available on the city’s Facebook page and well-wishers are encouraged to tag EIRMC, IFCH and their favorite health care professionals using the hashtag, #Operationappreciation, the release said.
“Since the crisis standards of care have gone into effect, health care workers of all stripes including nurses, doctors, lab techs and even custodial and kitchen staff, have been putting in 12 hours days, seven days a week,” Casper said in the release. “The strain on them physically and emotionally has got to be significant. We hope to remind them of how much their sacrifices are appreciated.”