Sections of Idaho Falls in yellow on the map are under parking restrictions until further notice. The gray downtown area will be under parking restrictions between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday. The green section will be plowed Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The recent holiday brought heavy snowfall to Idaho Falls, and with it comes parking restrictions as the city works to clear the roads.
"Parking restriction are in place from now until the city issues another notice lifting them," the city announced in a news release Monday. "Moving all vehicles off the road during snow removal operations speeds up the process significantly. Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions."
The city is plowing throughout the city and parking along the side of the road will be restricted until the snow is cleared. The downtown area between E Street and Cliff Street will be plowed Tuesday starting at midnight until 7 a.m.
Areas north and south of the downtown area will be plowed Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while the east and west will be plowed Friday at the same time. More information can be found at the city of Idaho Falls website; https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/.