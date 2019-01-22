The city of Idaho Falls is considering a building moratorium on the west side which would affect all new building permits in areas near the airport that fall in takeoff and landing paths.
The moratorium is meant to give the city time to write a new city code that will meet Federal Aviation Administration guidelines for public safety and welfare on lands near airports. The city has not followed those guidelines in the past, according to Idaho Falls Community Development Services director Brad Cramer.
The land in question falls along flight paths on either end of the airport's two runways. There are four triangular areas that will be affected. Each area is divided in half into two zones, and, based on proximity to the airport, one will have more restrictions during the moratorium.
One area, off the main runway, stretches from West Broadway to the southwest, past the intersection of South 35th West and West 17th Street. The second area off the main runway begins at the Snake River and stretches to the northeast, ending near West 65th North.
Two smaller areas fall on either end of the airport's second runway. One stretches to the north, stopping before West 49th North. And the other goes south, stopping just before West Broadway.
The city has begun sending letters explaining the moratorium to residences and businesses that fall within the affected areas.
"If you get a letter, in some way your property is affected by it," Cramer said.
Zone 1 is the critical area, Cramer said, and will have the most restrictions during the moratorium.
In Zone 1, no new city building permits or development plans will be approved for residential use, playgrounds and parks, manufacturing and trade of gas and other chemicals and religious land uses, among other land uses.
Certain existing developments that fall in Zone 1 may be approved for new building permits, if they meet FAA rules, however no new development plans will be approved. Developments that fall under those rules include hospitals and nursing homes, food establishments, electric utilities, cemeteries and child care facilities, among others.
In Zone 2, most existing developments can be approved for building permits, however no new development plans will be approved.
Rick Cloutier, who took over as director of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport last year, brought the FAA guidelines to the city's attention, saying that the FAA has been cracking down on airports recently for violating those guidelines, Cramer said.
Violation of the FAA rules could result in losing FAA funding, which could cost the airport millions of dollars.
"The possibility is very real that if you don't protect the land around your airport you can lose your funding from the FAA," Cramer said. "We're working on that to get the right planning and zoning in place so that when development happens around the airport we're ready."
City officials decided it was time to issue a moratorium because the city recently received building applications within the flight path areas, Cramer said.
"As we're in the middle of writing ordinances and thinking about how the planning should change, we did receive applications for development — significant development — in some of the areas that you see on this map," he said.
The City Council will vote on the moratorium at its Jan. 31 meeting. Following the City Council vote, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a work session (without public comment) on Feb. 5. Then, sometime during the following week, the Planning and Zoning Commission will host an open house to explain what the new code will look like.
"In this area — that's mostly Zone 1 and partly Zone 2 — our comprehensive plan has shown for years as being residential development," Cramer said. "We know that that's going to have to change. I honestly don't know what that's going to look like in the end."
Per city code, the moratorium can last no longer than six months. Cramer said the Planning and Zoning Commission hopes to take a new building code and updated comprehensive plan to the City Council on May 9, prior to the moratorium deadline.