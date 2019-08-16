After months of protest by residents over changes to the street and a traffic study run by the Public Works Department, South Boulevard will be repainted for the second time in two years.
City leaders met with a packed room at the Maeck Education Center on Thursday night to announce the change that would be coming to the street during a public meeting. The traffic study was launched soon after the city approved the changes to the street in September.
The center turn lane that had been added last year will be eliminated between 17th Street and Rogers Street. The bike lanes along that stretch will be widened from four feet to six feet, while the remaining space on the road will be used to widen the two remaining lanes and the double-yellow line separating them.
"Looking at the study, we think those two lanes can anticipate our traffic needs well into the future," Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said.
The section between Rogers and Sunnyside Road will remain the same, as the bike lanes along those blocks are already six feet wide. City engineer Kent Fugal said that section saw the most use of the center lane during the traffic study, with a third of all left turns happening in that stretch near Tautphaus Park.
Adding bike lanes to South Boulevard was an aspect of the Connecting our Community Plan the city had worked on in 2014. The lanes complete a square of bicycle paths through city along with Sunnyside Road, Hitt Road and John Adams Parkway.
"We want to make Boulevard a bike-ride corridor for the city," councilman John Radford said.
The study found that more than 130 cyclists travel along South Boulevard on each of the 14 days it observed this summer, the majority of whom use the bike lanes rather than riding on the sidewalk.
Mitch Plummer uses the road to bike to work because of its slower speed and scenic view. While he was used to biking next to cars in the street, he said the wider lanes would make it safer for the children he saw along the road.
"I've seen so many families along that stretch this summer, a line of riders of all different sizes. That's where this will make a big difference," Plummer said.
Public protests about South Boulevard have ramped up in the weeks leading into Thursday's meeting. Rebecca Long Pyper and Sarah Mueller organized a bike-in protest along the road in July and planted signs along the road pushing to preserve the road. They were both pleasantly surprised by the city's reaction to what residents had said to them over the last year.
"I think it really mattered to raise awareness of how many people feel passionately about this topic," Mueller said.
Not everyone who attended the meeting was satisfied with the city's new plan for the road. Some long-time residents were irritated to have lost the on-street parking they had used for decades and wondered if the city had considered any plan to offer both parking and bike lanes.
Others asked for sign changes that could make the road even safer for bicycles, including colored warning signs for drivers and a speed limit lowered from 30 miles per hour to 25.
Restriping may not also affect the city's long-term proposal to widen the section of South Boulevard between 17th and 21st Streets. Fredericksen said the city would likely hold another traffic study on the new lane configuration and that any project would go through an environmental assessment and public hearings before it was enacted in five to seven years, but there was no plan to drop out of the grants the city had already applied for.
Long Pyper said she and would help the South Boulevard residents stay alert to future changes and oppose the physical road expansion as it moved forward.
"We know this is the first stage of the project and we're planning to be in this for the long haul," Long Pyper said.
The restriping of the road should be completed sometime this fall, once the city crews finish the work that was already scheduled in town.