The first phase of the renovations at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts is nearing completion as the theater begins its fall season of shows.
Construction on this round of renovations began in June and completely transformed the theater's auditorium space. The carpeting, paint colors and lighting system were changed. The sound quality was improved, thanks to changes made on-stage and within the auditorium. Even the seats were replaced and re-colored.
These changes are unprecedented for the people who have grown up with the old Civic Auditorium. Ed Morgan has worked at the theater for 26 years and has been the building's manager for the last 14 years.
"This is easily the biggest change since I started here," Morgan said.
Widely known as the Civic Auditorium, the building was built at 501 S. Holmes Ave. in 1952 and has remained the city's largest performing arts venue. Acts from comedian Ron White to renowned musicians such as Johnny Cash and Mannheim Steamroller have performed at the venue and signed the brick walls backstage.
Two years ago, the city of Idaho Falls put together the Civic Auditorium Committee to recommend changes and updates to the theater. That committee, led by chairman Arthur Kull, recommended the theater change its name to the Civic Center for the Performing Arts and spearheaded the three-phase renovation project.
The announcement of the renovations worried some longtime attendees of the theater. Gloria Meservey has attended performances at the Civic Auditorium for nearly 50 years and currently directs some productions there through the Sounds Summer Musical program. She said she initially was worried that the changes would damage the history and reputation of the theater.
"I was hoping they would be mindful of what that building means for the people of the community," Meservey said.
The city provided $750,000 for the first phase of renovations, and the Maeck Foundation offered a matching donation. After four months that saw the Civic closed for construction and another month of hosting touring stage shows and productions from the adjacent Idaho Falls High School, the first phase of renovations is still not complete.
The biggest detail that still needs to be finalized is the seating. The company contracted to provide the seats went out of business this fall, leaving the committee scrambling to find a new supplier and secure temporary seats until the permanent ones arrive. Capacity will decrease slightly from the nearly 1,900-seat maximum the theater had, but Kull said the theater will still remain the largest in town while offering a more comfortable experience.
"We had to walk that line between the number of seats and the comfort of the seats," Kull said.
Despite having to re-purchase the seats, the auditorium work has still come in under the $1.5 million budget.
The theater's colors also underwent a major change. In a departure from the orange and green that had dominated the auditorium, the carpeting is purple and the new seats will have a red pattern.
"We wanted to project that this is a new venue, a rejuvenated venue for the city, so we didn't want the keep the old color scheme," Kull said.
The look isn't the only feature of the auditorium that has changed. On Tuesday, the auditorium's construction company bid on new acoustic shells for the stage that will improve the sound projection into the audience. The wall surrounding the pit was partially replaced by a railing to make the sounds of the orchestra more accessible and sound-dampening fabric was added to the back walls and sections of the balcony.
Sound improvements will be more noticeable during concerts and symphonies than speaking and singing, but Morgan said he noticed changes when the musical "Finding Neverland" was performed at the auditorium two weeks ago.
"I was watching the show from the back and I couldn't believe the difference. That sound deadening got rid of the 'rolling thunder' that used to build up under the balcony," Morgan said.
The Maeck Foundation paid for the installation of a new orchestra pit cover, which can be raised and lowered mechanically instead of requiring hours of manual work from the stage crew. The pit lift and the acoustical shells are planned to be installed in July. In appreciation of their donations, a sign and plaque will be installed this week dubbing the space the William and Shirley Maeck Auditorium.
After attending a few shows at the updated version of the auditorium, Meservey also approves of the majority of the new features.
"More of what we want to see and hear is presented well. It's becoming better as it aged, like a good wine," she said.
The venue is owned and maintained by the city but is connected to Idaho Falls High School, so any major additions are on hold amid bond uncertainty. Idaho Falls School District 91's board of trustees has twice tried to get patrons to pass bonds to build a new Idaho Falls High School on the city's south end as well as to renovate Skyline High School and start converting the current Idaho Falls High School into a career-technical high school. What ends up being decided about the school will have major impacts on the potential use and expansion of the theater.
In the meantime, the final features of Phase 1 are awaiting completion and Kull said the Civic Auditorium Committee will move forward with some plans.
"The committee will try to focus on what we can do to move on with the parts of the project that will not have to deal with the school," Kull said.
The next two phases of construction will cover the building's exterior. Phase 2 will improve the behind-the-scenes area of the theater by creating dressing rooms on the level of the stage, installing an elevator to the basement of the theater and expanding the loading docks. Phase 3 would focus on the remodeling the front of the theater, including a possible expansion of the building to create a larger lobby area.
The official soft opening of the Civic Center for the Performing Arts will be held on Friday in conjunction with the Idaho Falls Symphony's holiday celebration concert. The front of the building will be lit with colored spotlights and Kull will welcome the audience to the newly christened William and Shirley Maeck Auditorium before the 7:30 p.m. show.