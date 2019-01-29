A 2018 study from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Idaho’s infrastructure a C- report card grade.
The study is a nudge to Idaho lawmakers that local engineers want to see more funding for infrastructure in the nation’s fastest-growing state.
The study, which was prepared by a team of Idaho civil engineers and infrastructure professionals, shows that work is needed to improve roads, bridges, schools and dams along with infrastructure for better drinking water, energy and wastewater.
The study evaluated the state infrastructure’s existing condition, capacity, funding, future need, operation and maintenance, public safety, resilience and innovation.
Bridges, dams, drinking water, roads (state and local) and schools received average or below average ratings. Wastewater and energy were slightly above average with B- grades.
Idaho actually ranked higher than the nation as a whole, which received a D+ from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Seth Olsen, chairman of the committee of Idaho engineers and infrastructure professionals that prepared the study, said population growth has led to an ongoing need for infrastructure improvements. And the biggest challenge to making those improvements is funding.
“The general consensus on the committee is we’re doing a lot with what we have,” Olsen said. “But we still have limitations and most of those limitations come back to funding.”
Idaho’s bridges need the most help, according to the report, which gave bridges a D grade.
Idaho has 4,492 bridges, 53 percent are locally operated, 41 percent are on the state highway system and the remaining 6 percent are owned and operated by federal agencies. Many of those bridges have met or surpassed their 50-year lifespan. Forty-five percent of highway bridges and 30 percent of local bridges are 50 years or older, the study said.
Idaho has identified needed repairs on 1,520 bridges. The estimated cost of those repairs is $2.2 billion, the study said.
“Over the last 10 years, the Idaho Transportation Department has been able to construct approximately 36 bridges per year and do major rehabilitation work on approximately eight bridges per year, but funding for a quicker rate of rehabilitation and replacement is needed to lower the number of structurally deficient bridges in the state,” the study said.
Dave Butzier, a contributor to the study and a transportation engineer at AECOM, said road and bridge projects are generally funded through gas and vehicle registration taxes. The state also sold about $1 billion worth of GARVEE bonds to fund transportation improvements over the last decade, which has been helpful in improving bridges, Butzier said.
Butzier added that efficient transportation infrastructure drives economic development. Moving goods over Idaho roads and bridges keeps Idaho businesses competitive.
“(Infrastructure) is vital to our economy to stay in competition, not just regionally but internationally as well,” he said.
Roads also need improvements. Idaho Falls residents have probably felt the squeeze on roads that weren’t built to support the city’s current population, and Idaho Falls isn’t the only Idaho city experiencing that problem.
All of Idaho’s urban areas are feeling road congestion due to population growth, Butzier said.
“The pressure is going to continue to be on everyone with the growth that we’re seeing,” he said.
The study is meant to educate legislators about infrastructure needs, especially rural legislators who may not feel the same transportation impact caused by population growth.
“Our Legislature has a lot of rural folks in it and they don’t always see the need that people in the urban areas do,” Butzier said. “You have to keep educating them and keep pushing them.
Civil engineers such as Butzier hope the information provided in the study will convince lawmakers, not just in Idaho but nationwide, to consider funding infrastructure improvements.
“We are constantly monitoring what the Legislature is doing and trying to push the idea that we need more funding,” Butzier said.