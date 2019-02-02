DUBOIS — When Susan King visited Dubois in 2007 to apply for a job teaching at Clark County Junior-Senior High School, the district was looking for stability. Each of the four previous English teachers had left in the middle of the year, leaving the school scrambling to find long-term substitutes to finish their lessons.
Driving through town, King could see why.
"I thought, 'This city is dying,'" she remembered. "Then I got to the high school and realized this is where I wanted to be."
King has taught English at the school for 12 years since then and her initial impressions have held true. As Idaho has become the fastest-growing state in the country, Clark County has trended in the opposite direction. It's the smallest county in the state in terms of population. The 2010 census put the county population at 982, half of what it had been when it was founded a century earlier.
Friday marked the 100th anniversary of the county, which was signed into existence by Gov. David William Davis. As the residents plan to celebrate the milestone later this year and reflect on the area and its history, their focus is largely on the good omens for the region's future.
"There's so much that we have around for such a small area. We just need to keep working together," said county official and 25-year resident Laurie Small.
Small moved to Dubois from Pocatello in 1993 to open a hair salon. Her husband's family owned a ranch on Medicine Lodge Road, the major stretch of farmland northwest of the city. In the years since she became the secretary for the county water and weed departments, leader of the popular county 4-H program and, two years ago, leader of the planning and zoning department. Too busy with all those duties, she left the salon last year.
"In small towns you have to wear many hats," she explained.
Many families have the same deep roots in the county as the Smalls.
The Shifflett sisters, 15-year-old Ivy and 14-year-old Ellee, are the fifth generation of their family to live in ranches off Medicine Lodge Road. In a lot of ways, they live a similar lifestyle to that of their great-great-grandparents who first moved to the area. The girls care for the cattle and horses on the ranch, prepare to compete in the summer rodeo and hang out with the handful of local children their age.
"It's a pretty small town and a pretty small school, so you get really close with everyone," Ellee said.
The local consensus is that the last census count is higher than the current population. Farms have consolidated and combined, either under major companies or locals selling to each other as they retire. Idahoan Foods closed its potato processing plant in Dubois in 2009, leaving more than 100 workers unemployed and driving most of them out of the area.
"You need to be employed here to survive here," said Mark Williams, who has lived and worked at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station north of town for more than 30 years. "It's 50 miles from here to Idaho Falls to buy groceries or new clothes."
Local businesses have had mixed success recently. The town's major draw for passersby on Interstate 15 is the gas station just off the highway exit and the quick food inside at Ike's Market, but that drives little traffic into the actual city. Dubois Diner had been the city's only locally owned restaurant until it closed in 2016. It was nearly two years until Sage Country Kitchen opened in June and became the county's new go-to restaurant.
Inside Sage Country Kitchen, Lynn Hoggan is eating lunch with his ranch hand and reading the Jefferson Star. The 81-year-old has lived in the county for most of his life, working for either the U.S. Forest Service or at his family's 2,000-acre cattle ranch. He's seen a lot of the local history, the changes that hurt and helped the residents.
"They used to only bring mail out here once a week. Through the years we finally got mail everyday," Tomlinson said, glancing across the street to the county post office.
One of the county's stabilizing influences is the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station. Located off an exit on Interstate 15 north of Dubois, the station has been around longer than the county has been in existence. The scientists there have bred three new species of sheep over the years, including the Targhee breed that has since dominated the region, and the current herds graze the whole length of the county.
The Department of Agriculture staff were not born and raised in the area but they work to keep involved in the county. Locals are employed as animal caretakers or hired to drive the sheep between locations. At the peak of the station's staffing, there was a dedicated bus route to bring the scientists' children to the Clark County schools. Williams used to coach football and track at the high school, where he also sent his three stepchildren, and was happy to have raised them in the area.
"It's a 20-minute drive and you can be hiking or hunting or fishing in the woods," he said.
The station has also felt the effects of the county's shrinking. At its peak, the location had a full-time staff of 36 scientists and a full row of government houses so they could live next to the station. Now the staff is down to nine and there aren't any children currently living in the station's homes.
"It can be hard to pinpoint, but you can see positive changes in this county over the past 30 years," Williams said.
Further north, mining is largely what keeps the handful of communities going. Spencer, a one-road town that is barely incorporated, sits next to the largest opal deposit in North America and the local businesses that have remained steady capitalized on that proximity. Dennis Hooper founded High Country Opal in 1991; it's one of several competing businesses that sell the gems to tourists from around the world.
"They'll be moving opal out of there for hundreds of years. It's not something you can just rip out of the ground," Hooper said.
There's also the gold mine under development in the mountains between Spencer and Kilgore. The Kilgore Project is in the early stages of exploration but it could potentially become an economic boon for the region. It could also split local opinion — many residents have stayed in the county because of the natural beauty and are concerned about the environmental impact of the work.
The county's small population has also become much more diverse in recent decades. The 2010 census found that 42 percent of Clark County residents are Hispanic, the largest percentage of any county in the state.
Children may also be the future of Clark County, and the school district hopes to help them get to that point. Nearly half of the children in the county take part in 4-H programs, whether through livestock and animal raising or the recently added options for robotics and STEM. A school survey found that the two paths students most wanted to study were agricultural mechanics and animal science.
"Because it's an ag community, kids know farming and ranching. It's what they know how to do and what they want to do when they grow up," King said.
Two festivals this summer will offer those students a chance to be involved. Clark County's annual Roundup Rodeo and Parade will be held in June and serve as the official celebration for the area's 100th anniversary — summer tends to draw bigger crowds to the region than winter.
Ivy and Ellee have competed in the last three rodeos and plan to ride again this summer, possibly even working together to compete in team roping. But they are also helping to plan the second event — a revival of the Days of the Cowboy festival the county used to hold. An idea from the school's new agriculture teacher, Clark County students have been heavily involved in creating art and organizing events for the July festival since last August.
The Shiffletts are officers with Future Farmers of America and will help set up and organize a craft fair with room for 84 vendors, Old Western activities such as a fast draw competition and a country singer's concert. Further down the road, the sisters may live up to the organization's title. Both Ivy and Ellie want to go to college to become teachers, but they also hope to keep living in Clark County.
"Our grandparents had a ranch out here and our parents have a ranch now. So it would be nice to have a ranch of our own at some point," Ivy said.