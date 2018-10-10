A few weeks ago, at about 1:30 a.m., Idaho Falls resident Scott Fullmer got up to let his cat out. He opened his back door that led into his garage and turned a light on to be greeted with a large raccoon “strolling” around inside.
“It was huge,” he said. “I didn’t think it could fit through the cat door. It wasn’t in a hurry, it wasn’t running. Just strolled through the cat door and left.”
Fullmer lives in a residential area just off 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue.
Things that go bump in the night in Idaho Falls and surrounding communities often have claws and fangs.
Critters who visit the community — generally unwanted — are a reminder that Idaho Falls is surrounded by wild country.
“It’s fairly common that we’re getting skunks and raccoons, and we’ve picked up porcupines,” said Irene Brown, Idaho Falls Animal Services supervisor. “We get people who get rock chucks stuck in their window wells. Of course, we get moose and deer and an occasional coyote. One of our county officers just trapped a coyote.”
Brown said her office gets a few calls a month. Sometimes visiting critters can be dangerous — more dangerous than a raccoon or skunk bent on stealing from the cat’s dish.
“One time an animal control officer picked up a rattlesnake that was, I think, in somebody’s basement,” Brown said. “He put it in a 5-gallon bucket and put the lid on it. He was here in the shelter, sitting there doing his report and somehow or another the snake managed to get out of the bucket. So it was pretty funny in the office for a while.”
Brown said her department calls the Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers for backup when the critters get on a larger scale.
“With moose, they’re a big, dangerous animal,” said James Brower, volunteer coordinator with Idaho Fish and Game. “That’s when we call out our wildlife guys and all hands on deck here at the office, whoever’s available, because it takes about six strong folks to move a moose. We’ll dart the animal and haul them off to a remote location where hopefully they’ll not find their way back. Sometimes animal control is there to help.”
Brower said the main worry with larger animals such as moose and deer is that they can cause traffic accidents.
“Moose start coming in late fall and winter time,” he said. “We’ve moved as many as 70 moose in a year out of Idaho Falls. We mark ’em and tag ’em and send them on their way so we can make sure it’s not the same one. It’s not uncommon for us to move a dozen or so every year.”
Brower said moose are hauled out to wild and open places such as the nearby wildlife refuges or Forest Service land.
“We get calls on deer and we go and investigate but deer are often a wild goose chase,” he said. “They’re pretty mobile, they jump fences pretty easy, they’re hard to find. They’re quick little buggers and agile and move through town. We definitely want to find them to keep them from causing traffic accidents.”
Other scary animals such as bears, bobcats and mountain lions are less common but do occasionally find their way into town. A mountain lion was captured by Fish and Game officers October 2017 near the Idaho Falls airport.
Brower said most of these animals are nocturnal and wander into town when all is quiet, bed down when morning comes, then wonder what mess they’ve gotten themselves into when the town wakes up.
“They’re looking for easy meals, they’ll travel roads just like we do, in the winter when the snow is deep,” Brower said. “And mid-morning they wake up and there’s all this traffic and people and all sorts of things around and they go a little bit crazy looking for that peace and quiet but don’t know where to find it.”
Predictably, homes on the outskirts of town have more wildlife visitors. Deer, raccoons, coyotes and skunks are often seen raiding gardens, fruit trees and pet feeding dishes, especially in the foothills east of town. Brower offers a few ideas to help homeowners.
“We have some sprays and things and fencing is always a good idea, netting can work on occasion,” he said. “If there’s a lot of activity around, they’re going to shy away naturally but once food gets scarce they get a little more brazen.”
Brower said raptors, such as owls and hawks, sometimes are injured in town from power lines or being struck by vehicles.
“They get brought to us and we have them transported to the Teton Raptor Center if we think they’re going to make it,” he said. “They rehabilitate them there and bring them back to us and we release them again usually further away from town.”
Brown said while 90 percent of animal services time is taken up with cats and dogs, they sometimes they get calls on escaped cows. When that happens, they call for help from cowboys.
“We just had a cow not to long ago get loose,” she said. “They get loose from the stockyards. They wreak havoc upon everything. ... We usually get a couple of cowboys and if we have to, we dart them … and get them transported to where they need to go.”
Brown and Brower said traps can be obtained on loan from the city or Fish and Game offices to trap nuisance critters. Both agencies cautioned that they are not a pest control service. Once trapped, Brown advises that the animal be taken out of town and released, although Brower said most of them should just be put to death.
“A lot of times (people) will take it somewhere else and release it,” Brower said. “Which means it becomes someone else's problem. They are supposed to euthanize the animal.”
Brown said her department just added two animal control officers last week. They plan on covering evening hours previously not staffed in the past.
“We’re going to have someone out on the streets until 10 p.m.,” she said. The main objective is to crack down on people letting dogs loose during the evening hours, especially in city parks."