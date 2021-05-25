The Snake River Trails Alliance announced a clean-up event on property just south of the Gem Lake Recreation Area starting next week with the end goal of creating new trails for recreational use.
The clean-up event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 2 just south of the Gem Lake marina.
“The project dumpster’s out at Gem Lake right now,” said Davin Napier, one of the group’s leaders. “We're encouraging work gloves, protective footwear. There are some slash piles out there, barbed wire and what have you. We'll just try and clean up. After that, we’ll announce the next date of the next event. Hopefully, we’ll be digging into trails.”
The city land sits just south of the Gem Lake area and was once industrial land.
“It’s a brand-new project that (Snake River Trail Alliance) is just now getting going on,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director. “The city has about 20 acres that we are going to let them start working on, building trails, more of a mountain bike park for people to be able to ride in town.”
Napier said mountain biking groups in the area have shown interest in helping with the project.
“A number of groups are going to come out,” he said. “The Snake River Mountain Bike Club and a couple of the (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) teams plan to do an initial clean-up. Depending on the progress we make it will determine if the next one is going to be clean-up or plotting trails.”