Supporters of taking action to combat climate change plan to rally in downtown Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
The "Don't Look Away!" rally will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Broadway Bridge. Several people are expected to speak, including Dr. David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, and the Rev. Lyn Stangland Cameron, one of the organizers and a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Idaho Falls.
"What we're hoping to do is have speakers there that will address the issues from their own perspective (and) from their own experience, highlighting the fact that yes, indeed, this is a serious issue, and particularly important for a state like Idaho that depends so completely on the beautiful land, and public lands and scenery," she said.
Climate change has been in the news over the past week. School students throughout the country walked out on Friday demanding action, and on Monday 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed the United Nations' General Assembly at the UN Climate Summit.
"Thunberg spoke for all young people and for the rest of life when she asked those in power not to 'look away!'" the organizers of the Idaho Falls rally said in an email. "Her appeal that leaders 'listen to the science' was made on behalf of the world’s children and future generations. Adults and young people in Idaho Falls and southeast Idaho will gather this afternoon because we want everyone to use all their energies and powers to begin now to focus directly upon actions and policies that will address this climate crisis right here in our city."
The city of Idaho Falls recently stopped offering paper and plastic recycling after the plant it had been using in Utah closed down. Cameron is one of a small group of people that met with Councilman Jim Francis on Sunday looking at alternatives now that city residents can't recycle paper and plastic. This, she said, is an example of the kind of thing people can do locally to help combat climate change.
"We're kind of organizing as an informal citizens' committee to look at alternatives and perhaps to come up with some informational network to help people in Idaho Falls be able to navigate the complexity of no longer having the recycling that we thought we had," she said.