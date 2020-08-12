Grand Teton National Park rangers responded to a satellite rescue call on Friday after a climber fell 30 feet into a crevasse on the Teton Glacier.
Two rangers began hiking just after midnight and arrived at the crevasse at 4 a.m. where they found Tyler Willis, 34, of Evanston, Wyo., and his climbing partner. Willis fell into the crevasse after the pair had successfully summited Mount Owen earlier in the day. Two other climbers were in the area and used their satellite communication device to call for help. The two other climbers set anchors and used a rope raising system to pull Willis from the crevasse.
“Willis had been in the crevasse for over an hour before the other party of two came on scene to assist,” park said in a news release. “His condition had significantly deteriorated due to hypothermia and he was unresponsive. After extricating Willis, the three climbers replaced his wet clothing with dry clothing.”
The park rangers provided medical care and more insulating layers to warm Willis. At about 8 a.m. Saturday, Willis was transported via short-haul rescue by the Teton Interagency Helicopter to Lupine Meadows. He was then transported by Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The other three climbers were given a ride to Lupine Meadows by helicopter.
“Teton Glacier is the largest of 11 glaciers in Grand Teton National Park,” the park said. “It is located below the north face of the Grand Teton and is approximately 50 acres in size. Glaciers are dynamic and always moving. Anyone climbing near glaciers should always be very cautious and respect glacial features including crevasses.”