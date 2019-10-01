Idaho Falls is the 93rd best place to live in the country, according to a recent analysis by CNN Money.
The rankings only looked at places with 50,000 or more people, breaking down places with more than 300,000 people into neighborhoods.
“We eliminated any place that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of its state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity,” wrote CNN Money real estate writer Shaina Mishkin. “This gave us 1,796 places.”
From there, they analyzed data including the economy, cost of living, education, housing affordability and health and safety. They then arrived at the final list by interviewing residents, limiting it to four cities per state and one per county and excluding any place that made last year’s list of 50, which included Boise at No. 46.
“I think they missed the boat,” Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said of Idaho Falls’ ranking. “I think we should be higher up than that.”
Mayor Rebecca Casper said city officials take quality of life issues seriously.
“Thankfully, we have a lot to work with,” she said. “We have four beautiful seasons and amazing recreational amenities all around us. We have rich cultural arts and entertainment opportunities, a thriving downtown environment and an economic climate designed to foster innovation and success. All of these factors in addition to our location along major transportation corridors to the west, coupled with a thriving, expanding regional airport system put Idaho Falls squarely on the map as one of the best places to live, not only in Idaho, but in America.
“We are honored that MONEY Magazine has recognized that. It is a testament to a lot of hard work by many city and community leaders and the vision they’ve had to work with residents and local businesses to create a city that is a wonderful place in which to live, work and play for families, businesses and tourists alike.”
Clarksville, Tenn., came in first place this year. Meridian, which came in ninth, was the only other place in Idaho on the list. The ranking cites a few statistics in support of Idaho Falls’ placement, including 204 clear days per year, a median home price of $193,287, a 20-minute average commute and 7.7 percent projected local job growth.
Schwarze said these statistics are important, but Idaho Falls also offers many intangibles.
“You look at the quality of life that we have here, surrounded by national parks and beautiful wilderness,” he said. “The crime rate here is ridiculously low. … There’s a lot of intangibles, and if you look at the quality of jobs we have here, the (Idaho National Laboratory) brings some incredibly intelligent people to the community. Those scientists at the INL create opportunities for businesses in this community, which is why we see the projected job growth rate of 7 percent.”
Schwarze also pointed to the tens of thousands of college students in the general area, between Brigham Young University-Idaho, the College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho State University, as an advantage for the local workforce climate. And, he said the low cost of living and low taxes in Idaho make it an appealing place to relocate or retire.
“I think we got shortchanged,” he said.