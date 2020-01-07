Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti used his State of the City speech last week to announce a plan to launch the final stage of the city's fiber-optic network installation in 2021.
The proposed initiative, called Ammon Ignite 2021, recommends that the city's fifth local improvement district created for the fiber network also be its final one. That district would potentially cover the entire city, including homes from previous districts that had not been connected to the network.
Residents of the remaining neighborhoods without a fiber connection will be able to sign up online on a new website that the city will create in the next few weeks. Coletti said the city would monitor the number of people signing up for the service over the following months and decide if there was enough interest to launch the 2021 initiative by the end of September.
"This is an opt-in program, so nobody will be forced to get fiber. But, as with prior LIDs, this will require that we receive a sufficient amount of signups through the remaining properties," Coletti said.
Coletti said the initiative would fulfill the challenge he set for himself after being elected in 2015 to provide all city residents with fiber within five years. Ammon's first fiber district was approved in August 2015 and its fourth district, which includes more than 600 homes in the Woodland Hills, Cortland Ridge, and Fox Hollow neighborhoods, was approved by the City Council in November.
During a public hearing for the fourth district in November, city technology director Bruce Patterson explained to residents that the city ideally wanted about half the residents of a district to opt-in before they committed to expanding the fiber line in order to keep the cost low. The local improvement districts allow the residents to pay the cost of the installation, which is currently around $3,400, through a long-term payment plan over 20 years instead of a lump sum.
As of the beginning of January, the Ammon Fiber website listed 1,134 homes that had filed to be included in a local improvement district. Another 941 eligible homes had chosen not to file, and 87 had asked to sign up for fiber without being part of a LID.
To help complete the fiber-optic network, the city would likely seek a contractor to help them. Patterson said the city had chosen not to use contractors for the initial districts after the first bids came in higher than expected but he believed that a larger-scale project could be more successful.
"Once we pass 50 percent, we have workable numbers to estimate the cost. The goal is to bring in a private contractor but, like in our first project, we have to prove to ourselves that we have the numbers to do that," Patterson said.
Coletti's State of the City address included other updates to previous citywide plans and goals for the next year. He said the city had installed 805 water meters last year, more than 300 more than city officials had initially expected, and added two trucks for the Ammon Fire Department.
The city goals set for 2020 include moving ahead with plans to improve the neighborhoods in the original townsite, finishing the as-yet-unnamed park behind Cabela's on Judy Street and increasing funding for street repairs and expansions.
"We still have major road issues throughout the city that we need to address, and not enough consistent street funding," Coletti said.
During the same City Council meeting, Josh Wheeler was officially sworn in as a councilman after winning the election in November and Russell Slack was selected as the new council president.