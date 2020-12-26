This decade has brought about dramatic changes in the City of Ammon. Ammon’s population has grown from 13,816 to an estimated 18,000, indicating approximately 30% growth for the decade (which is only slightly lower than the 123.3% growth rate between 2000 and 2010). While we are still the small-town community that I love, I believe we have grown and improved in ways that will make us even better in the future.
Ammon’s tax levy — one of the lowest in the state at .00254 — has decreased from 2010 to 2020, while the net taxable market value of all properties in the city of Ammon has nearly doubled from $671 million in 2010 to $1.21 billion in 2020. This happened due to expanded growth, including a steady expansion of new neighborhoods and businesses in the city.
The decade also saw Ammon become a pioneer in municipal fiber optics. In February 2011, Ammon adopted an ordinance establishing a city-owned and operated fiber optic system. As of June 2016, Ammon had built about 30 miles of fiber connecting schools, government buildings and many businesses to broadband, and had began its experiment with fiber-to-the-home. In 2016, the lowest monthly provider cost on Ammon Fiber for 1 gigabit fiber optics was $99.95. In June of 2019, that cost had dropped to $9.99, due to the open access, competitive marketplace model of Ammon Fiber. Next spring, Ammon will have built out fiber to just over half of all city neighborhoods, with the remaining half to be completed within the next few years.
Water is a finite resource which necessitated some major changes in Ammon. Ammon has conserved 937,102,941 gallons — or nearly 1 billion gallons of water —since it made the decision to meter water in April of 2019. This is so even though we had over 350 new single-family dwellings connect to the Ammon water system during that same period. For context, in an average year our entire city consumes about 2 billion gallons. The decision to meter has not only conserved water in amounts we could never have imagined, but has created the means for a self-sustaining water system for the future. Water conservation at this scale benefits all users of the Snake River Aquifer, from St. Anthony to Twin Falls.
Ammon also thoroughly investigated and advocated for a major fix to the state sales tax revenue sharing formula, which was unfairly punishing Ammon and other growing cities in the amount of sales tax revenue shared with cities. Last year the Idaho Legislature passed a bill which Governor Little signed into law correcting the great inequity. Additional revenue from the sales tax formula correction will go toward needed road improvements, although much more must still be done in that regard.
With expanded city limits and a low tax levy, Ammon also saw the need to address the future of its fire protection. After much study, Ammon made the decision to join the Bonneville County Fire District this past July. This decision saves taxpayer dollars and combines resources, thereby creating a vehicle for fire protection to expand with continued growth well into the future.
It is impossible to address all the changes we have seen in the past decade, which would have to include vast advances in all city department operations, a major reconstruction of Midway Avenue, significant enhancements to three major intersections on Hitt Road, the Splash Pad and ICCU tennis and pickleball courts at McCowin Park, and new city events such as the Pumpkin Walk, Gazebo Lighting, Winter Light Parade and the recent Stay-at-Home Fireworks Show on July 4th.
But the work is never done, and the next decade will continue to see improvements, including some needed modifications to operations at the EIRWWA sewer plant, better street funding resources, buildout of walk and bike paths through town, maintaining the small-town feel, and keeping our tax levy one of the lowest in the state.
I am extremely heartened when I look back and see where we have come from, and where we are now. But most importantly, I believe that we have an incredibly bright future in Ammon, the town “Where Tomorrow Begins.”