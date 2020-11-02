The National Park Service is investigating the illegal shooting of a collared gray wolf in Grand Teton National Park sometime last week.
The black-colored wolf was shot near the Pilgrim Creek Trailhead and found on the morning of Oct. 26.
“The illegal taking of wildlife is a violation and subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment,” the park said in a news release. “Additionally, it is a violation to aid or assist in the illegal taking of wildlife and is also subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.”
Anyone with information on the incident that could help identify people involved is encouraged to contact the National Park Service Investigate Services by calling 888-653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can be provided anonymously, the park said.