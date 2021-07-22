The College of Eastern Idaho is hosting an award-winning boot camp in August to introduce students to cybersecurity education.
The college announced in a Thursday news release that it is partnering with Cybint, a global cyber education training company, to oversee the program. It will be available for students from Aug. 23 to Feb. 14, 2022, in four-hour online classes delivered twice a week.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with College of Eastern Idaho,” said Roy Zur, founder and CEO of Cybint. “The demand for cybersecurity professionals is going through the roof, and educational institutions of all levels have a lot to win from adding cybersecurity to their offering. The best way to do so is by teaming up with the top cybersecurity boot camps, and it’s our joy to deliver our top-notch training to students looking to upskill together with CEI.”
The U.S. Department of Energy asked Congress for $201 million to address cybersecurity in its the fiscal 2022 budget following the Colonial Pipeline hack in May.
The boot camp is part of the college’s Workforce Training and Continuing Education department. The college says it is an effort to meet the job market’s surging demand for qualified cybersecurity talent.
“The U.S. urgently needs a new generation of cybersecurity professionals, trained to the highest standards,” said College of Eastern Idaho President Rick Aman, Ph.D. “Through our partnership with Cybint, we are helping the country meet this demand. Cybint’s curriculum places the emphasis on hands-on training, which prepares the alumni to tackle real-world threats and incidents from day one of the job — and that is exactly what employers are after.”
The course will be available to students enrolled with the Workforce Training and Continuing Education department. Applicants will not need prior cybersecurity experience and the boot camp is designed to equip them with all the skills and knowledge they need to succeed at an entry-level job in the field, the release says.
Since 2014, more than 10,000 individuals have received Cybint training across four continents and more than 90% of those boot camp graduates have landed jobs in cybersecurity shortly after completing the course, according to the release. The military-grade course guides the students through the latest and best cybersecurity practices and includes rigorous practical training simulating real-life scenarios of incident response.