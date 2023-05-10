The College of Eastern Idaho convened the first-ever commencement ceremonies held in the Mountain America Center on Tuesday evening.

Graduates in blue robes were individually recognized and received their graduation certificates from the college's administration and faculty. The vast majority of the graduates already have secured jobs or will continue their studies as juniors at four-year universities. More than 400 awards — 296 associate degrees and 119 certificates — were presented at the ceremony, a CEI news release said.


