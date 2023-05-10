The College of Eastern Idaho convened the first-ever commencement ceremonies held in the Mountain America Center on Tuesday evening.
Graduates in blue robes were individually recognized and received their graduation certificates from the college's administration and faculty. The vast majority of the graduatesalready have secured jobs or will continue their studies as juniors at four-year universities. More than 400 awards — 296 associate degrees and 119 certificates — were presented at the ceremony, a CEI news release said.
“Congratulations on this momentous day as you graduate from the College of Eastern Idaho,” CEI President Rick Aman said. “Today marks a culmination of your hard work and your commitment to your education.”
Tuesday's graduates received associate degrees or technical certificates in areas of study ranging fromautomotive technology to cybersecurity.
“Tonight I have made it one step closer to my career goals coming a reality,” said Annalee Larson, Student Senate president, who graduated as a registered nurse.
In his remarks, Aman advised graduates to prepare for their future, community, and opportunities.
“The future is yours to shape, and you are capable of achieving greatness,” he said. “Embrace the unknown with confidence, and remember that you have the power to create a future that you can be proud of.”
He told them to be involved as active citizens where they live.
“Community is not just a place, it’s a mindset,” Aman said.
He challenged them to embrace the opportunities they receive.
“Opportunity knocks on your door every day,” Aman said. “It’s up to you to open the door, to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the possibilities that come your way. … I would encourage you to be proactive, seeking out opportunities and being willing to take calculated risks. Remember that the road to success may not always be easy, but it’s the opportunities that you embrace that will shape your journey.”
Idaho Supreme Court Associate Justice Gregory Moeller delivered the commencement address, where he encouraged the graduates to become “responsible, taxpaying citizens.”
Moeller advised the graduates to “subscribe to a local paper and watch the news; be involved in their neighborhoods, schools and community; make learning a lifelong pursuit; avoid unnecessary debt by learning now to distinguish wants from needs; accept greater responsibilities at work; always respect other people’s rights and views and love their country.”
As a native of St. Anthony, Moeller was impressed by the diversity and skills of the Class of 2023.
“I have no doubt as I look over this audience and these graduates, that you will make a big difference in the community and in the world,” Moeller said. “You have completed your studies in areas vital to our economy, and prepared for jobs in fields where there is great need.”
