It’s been a long and colorful evolution for the building formally known as the “Old Ford Garage” just north of Driggs. But recent investments by the College of Eastern Idaho are promising to open more doors for local residents.
“We really have this quiet, working class population that doesn’t have access to education to achieve their own goals and it’s a huge barrier in order to move out of poverty," said Liz Onufer, Teton Outreach Liaison and CEI instructor. “Especially when we think about laborers and people who work in the tourist industry. Those are tough jobs to maintain and you can only do those jobs for so long. It’s a huge barrier in order to afford living here, support their families, improve their job opportunities. It can be a real socio-economic issue that is swept under the rug.”
Onufer is familiar face at the community college. A former Teton High School teacher who founded the VOICE Project, she has spent her educational career teaching in Jackson and Pocatello colleges as well. Onufer left the local district in 2012 and spent some time in San Diego, where she started teaching adult education courses, specifically GED courses. Currently in the last throes of her Ph.D. in English, Onufer said teaching students who have left school and then return is different in that students are making the choice to be in the classroom rather than being compelled.
“I truly connected with (teaching adults) because they wanted to be there. I have always loved my subject area so my enthusiasm and expertise is a two way street in a lot of ways.”
CEI, formerly Eastern Idaho Technical College, has had a presence in Teton County for many years through community education courses, GED, and ESL programs hosted at Teton High School. With the accreditation as a community college and a new physical campus in Driggs, CEI will now be able to add college credit courses, technical classes, and workforce training courses to its list of offerings in Teton County.
“To see kids that I had in their ninth-grade year, who dropped out, or got in trouble, or started working or for whatever reason didn’t graduate — it’s heartwarming to be able to open that door for them,” Onufer said of reaching students again in the classroom.
Teton School District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme shares Onufer’s enthusiasm.
“Over many meetings with CEI leadership and staff over the previous years, we are excited for the opportunities a local outreach campus of the College of Eastern Idaho will have for students, staff and our community,” Woolstenhulme said. “Teton School District 401 fully supports CEI in this effort, and we look forward to partnerships that will enhance the learning experience for our students with CEI.”
Onufer said since she started teaching at CEI over a year ago, she’s seen at least five of her former students who have returned to finish their GED. More specifically she said, the students came back to school because they saw a familiar face with Onufer.
“And I have a student who brought her mom, a student who brought their dad with them to class. The connections I have made throughout the years of teaching in our district are showing.”
Jenny VanWinkle, Teton Outreach Community Education Coordinator, registers anywhere from 50 to 100 students every fall and spring.
“We strive to offer a mix of fun, hobby classes and career/life advancement classes each semester,” VanWinkle said. “We’ve recruited some excellent instructors and the convenience of taking affordable, face-to-face classes without leaving the valley is great.”
Community education classes, such as public speaking, accounting for business, and sewing, now round out the offerings that range from one night to monthlong sessions every March and October.
CEI’s mission is to provide open-access to affordable, quality education that meets the needs of students, regional employers, and community. Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson anticipates how this will serve the citizens and businesses of Teton County.
“Education is a cornerstone of any economically successful community, and having access to GED, skills certifications, and other post-secondary education available here in Driggs will enable our residents and businesses to rise to their potential,” Johnson said.
CEI will host an open house this spring with the goal of expanding educational offerings, including college credit classes and technical courses, starting in the Fall 2019 semester.
“This relationship between CEI and Teton County will provide a number of excellent opportunities for students in the area to access additional educational opportunities.” CEI president Rick Aman stated. “The college is interested in working with high school students through dual credit, non-traditional students through our general education courses and provide customized workforce training opportunities through workforce development.”