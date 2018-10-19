This week, the College of Eastern Idaho's Fire Service Technology program started using a new mobile driving simulator, awarded to the state through a federal grant.
The simulator, manufactured by Simulation Technology, is built into a 42-foot trailer, and includes two driving cockpits (an ambulance and fire engine) and a trainer evaluation station in the middle. It's the first mobile driving simulator in Idaho, according to Fire Service Technology officials.
The College of Eastern Idaho, which manages fire training for the state, received funding for the roughly $400,000 simulator through an Assistance to Firefighters Grant, a Federal Emergency Management Agency award that helps emergency services departments pay for training and equipment.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant requires grantees to match 15 percent of the cost. CEI paid half of the 15 percent and the Idaho State Emergency Medical Services Bureau paid the other half, totaling about $30,000 each.
A truck to pull the trailer was included in the grant. It can be transported anywhere in the state.
"In Idaho, we're pretty rural, and we don't have a place for everyone to come and train," said Dean Ellis, the Fire Service Technology program manager at CEI.
The simulator will be shared among fire training departments across the state, starting in Idaho Falls, where fire training instructors from Shelley-Firth, Burley, Blackfoot and Rock Creek are learning how to use the simulator.
The simulator — a semi-circle of digital screens and a mock vehicle cab with a driver's seat, dashboard and controls that mirror real emergency vehicles — allows trainees to practice driving a Ford F-450, the truck used for Idaho ambulances, and a Spartan Chassis fire engine.
Instructors can choose from hundreds of typical emergency vehicle driving scenarios. Trainees drive in an animated city to a burning building, hospital or other emergency situation, while adjusting to severe weather conditions and avoiding crazy drivers who run red lights.
It looks like an arcade game but doesn't drive like one. The cab moves and shakes and makes the driver feel as if they're pulling a heavy load as they turn and stop. Trainees don't get prize tickets at the end of the simulation but instead an evaluation report, assessing right and wrong maneuvers, from brake reaction time to proper siren usage. There's even a camera positioned over the pedals to monitor how the driver uses them.
Tim Shaw, the instruction manager at Simulation Technology and former fire chief in Michigan, said the simulator has decreased the number of emergency vehicle accidents in the U.S., which number in the thousands every year.
Shaw teaches fire training instructors how to use the simulation so they can use it in their classes.
Previously, Idaho fire students didn't have a way to train in the 20,000- to 30,000-pound vehicles other than in the classroom or behind the wheel on a city street, according to Scot McGuire, CEI's Fire Service Technology testing coordinator.
McGuire said adding an extra step of training, between the classroom and the street, is invaluable.
"Our goal is to be able to increase the level of training for the entire state," McGuire said. "We haven't had that middle step here in Idaho before."
In the coming weeks, the simulator will go to Coeur d'Alene and Boise. Fire service trainers will learn the system in the northwestern and central parts of the state before the trailer slowly makes its way back to Idaho Falls.