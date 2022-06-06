For the first time in five years, College of Eastern Idaho is increasing its total for tuition and fees.
The CEI board of trustees recently approved a general fee increase of $11 per credit hour effective for the Fall 2022 semester. The new total for tuition and fees will be $140 per credit hour.
According to a Monday news release, the fee increase brings CEI in line with the other three Idaho community colleges and CEI has not increased the general fee since 2017.
In 2021, the tuition and fees estimated total for one semester was $2,789 for Bonneville County residents, according to CEI’s website. Total cost of attendance for an associate degree ranged between $7,077 and $9,628 for dependent and independent students.
Todd Wightman, CEI's communications and marketing director, said the new one semester estimate will increase to about $3,173. The $140 per credit hour cost matches College of Southern Idaho and is one dollar more than College of Western Idaho's per credit hour cost. North Idaho College's per credit hour cost is $141.50.
"It comes down to the college trying to maintain a quality instruction," Wightman said about the increase "Rising costs and inflation are affecting everything and the college is no different."
Wightman also said it was unusual for a college to go five years without increasing tuition fees. The increase was necessary for CEI to catch up and be unified with other state community colleges, he said.
"We're still a great value to earn an associate degree and then transfer into a four-year university," Wightman said.