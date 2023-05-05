The College is Eastern Idaho’s 2023 Commencement will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mountain America Center.
The college will issue more than 400 awards — 296 associate degrees and 119 certificates.
“That represents the largest number of awards the College of Eastern Idaho has ever given,” said Amanda Logan, the College of Eastern Idaho’s director of external affairs. The total is a 95% increase since 2018 when CEI became a community college.
“Graduating from CEI is no small feat and I commend all our graduates for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance,” College of Eastern Idaho President Rick Aman said in a news release. “The degrees and certificates they just earned will open opportunities previously unavailable to them, helping them secure family wage jobs and helping our area businesses hire local, qualified employees.”
Forty-five percent of the graduating students are considered non-traditional, meaning that they are 25 years or older, Logan said. The remaining 55% are under 25. Eighteen percent of those students are Latino; 75% are white; and 7% are of other backgrounds such as American Indian, Asian and African American, the release said.
Twenty-eight graduates will be earning their associate degree while they are still in high school.
“In Idaho, we have Advanced Opportunities scholarship money where every 7-12 grade student has access to money that can pay for college courses,” Logan said.
Three programs graduated the most number of students.
“We offer a variety of fields at the college, but the most popular fields of study for the students who are receiving their awards next week are general education, 36% of our students,” Logan said. “Most of those are planning to transfer onto additional higher education. 35% are in health and human services. That includes our various nursing programs and surg tech. We also have 29% who are in career technical education including IT programs, energy systems technology, automotive and diesel programs and welding.”
Idaho Supreme Court associate justice Gregory Moeller will address the graduates. A native of St. Anthony, Moeller, graduated from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in 1990. He practiced law in Rexburg for 19 years before Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed him as a district judge in 2009. He was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court in November 2018.
Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospitals provided the financial support for the College of Eastern Idaho to celebrate with its graduates at the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center.
“We will be holding our graduation first, and then in the coming weeks, there are several school districts who will also be holding their graduation ceremony (at the Mountain America Center),” Logan said. “It is very exciting that we now have a facility like this in our area, where we can have a larger number of loved ones watch our graduates and have one unified ceremony.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.