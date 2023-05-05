2022 College of Eastern Idaho Commencement

College of Eastern Idaho graduates smile at the 2022 Commencement ceremony.

The College is Eastern Idaho’s 2023 Commencement will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mountain America Center.

The college will issue more than 400 awards — 296 associate degrees and 119 certificates.


