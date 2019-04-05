Forget about your 40-yard dash time, some local construction businesses want to know how well you can hammer in some nails.
College of Eastern Idaho has partnered with Home Depot and the Eastern Home Builders Association to bring the inaugural "Construction Combine" to Idaho Falls next week.
The event, inspired by the NFL Draft and Draft Combine, will give participants, mostly high school and college-aged trainees, the chance to learn and demonstrate construction skills in front of contractors.
The purpose of the event is to help young construction workers get a summer construction job, CEI Programs Director Debbie Borek said.
The event takes place at the Home Depot, 2075 S. Holmes Ave., Wednesday and Thursday. The 60 participants signed up thus far will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will go on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, including a break for dinner.
"We want to try and encourage younger people to try (construction) and see this," Borek said. "Construction is such a big need right now, not only across the country but especially here in eastern Idaho."
Trainees will participate in various stations and get hands-on experience in framing, roofing, concrete, masonry, electrical, plumbing, drywall and flooring. The second day will see participants build sheds in teams under the supervision of contractors.
The 10 sheds built will then be donated to local disabled veterans and veteran support organizations including the Veterans Mobility Corp.
There's no cost to take part, as Borek said CEI received $10,000 from its sponsors and Home Depot supplied $10,500 worth of shed materials to run the event.
Each participant will receive a tool belt with a hammer, measuring tape, speed square, carpenter’s pencil, chalk line and hard hat.
Those interested can apply at cei.edu/wft/construction-combine. (Despite what the online entry form says, organizers will allow registration up to Wednesday.)
“Within the construction industry, we have seen a shortage of skilled tradesmen," the Eastern Idaho Home Builders Association President Russ Jensen said in an event news release. "The Construction Combine provides an opportunity to train and educate new young blood we hope will have a desire to continue in the construction careers and help us fill a great need.”