To kick off the Halloween season, Ammon is holding its third annual Pumpkin Walk event today in McCowin Park.
Ammon public relations director April Forrest said 35 groups have signed up to create displays for the festival, an increase from the first two years of the event. The majority of the pumpkins were carved by schools or local businesses, but some families and individuals also entered their displays.
The Pumpkin Walk does not have a required theme for participants, allowing them to create whatever colorful displays they want. Some groups enter dozens of painted pumpkins, while others have more elaborate setups involving shelves and other props to create a scene. All the entries are displayed along the sidewalk leading to the gazebo next to the McCowin Park tennis courts.
Former Ammon mayor Dana Kirkham was inspired to hold the event in Ammon after hearing about similar events in other cities. The most famous Pumpkin Walk is in North Logan, Utah, where elaborate displays have drawn tens of thousands of visitors since 1983.
The pumpkin displays are a colorful and festive event for the city, but there's also a competitive aspect to it. The top three displays in the park will receive prize money from the city of Ammon, with the winner earning $200 for their entry. There is also a special category for displays from schools and classrooms with a $500 prize.
Hillview Elementary School teacher Mark Sorensen helped the sixth-grade class paint and deliver their Harry Potter-themed display, featuring painted pumpkins and a character cut-out for the kids to use, during the afternoon. He explained that if Hillview won the school prize, they would use the money to buy new books for the classrooms.
"But if nothing else, it was fun for the kids and fun for us," Sorensen said.
The kickoff event runs between 1 and 4 p.m. today and will also include food for attendees, face painting stations, and multiple live musical acts. The pumpkins will stay on display along the sidewalk in McCowin Park until Halloween, when the Ammon Fire Department holds its trick or treating event there.